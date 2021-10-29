7 Steps for Protecting Your Brand and Users from Online Peril

The adoption and proliferation of digital devices and digital record-keeping have amplified the ability to connect with others, driving social discourse, economic activity, and much more. But unfortunately, bad actors are also haunting these same spaces. As a result, fraud, disinformation, and objectionable material had grown in recent years, especially when COVID-19 shelter-in-place policies triggered increased usage of information systems and networks. So, online ghouls have seen this as an opportunity to optimize their abuse tactics and develop more sophisticated ways to use them. According to data from McAffee, cybercrime cost the world more than $1 trillion in 2020 - around 1% of global GDP. A whopping $945 billion were also lost due to cyber incidents. 1

Best Practices for Ensuring Safer, Worry-Free Online Experiences

If people perceive an online platform, marketplace, or community to be unsafe, unreliable, or problematic, the incentive to participate is vastly reduced. But if an operator can provide trust and safety, both in terms of operation and perception, people reciprocate trust, resulting in a net positive for all stakeholders. According to an Edelman study, around 8 in 10 respondents (81% globally, 80% in the US) say that trusting a brand to do what is right is a deciding factor in a purchase decision, while 82% of US consumers and three-quarters of global respondents say they will continue to buy a brand they trust, even if another brand suddenly becomes trendy.2

As a foundation for long-term success, E-commerce pioneer, eBay, has developed some of the most effective approaches in addressing harmful activity on their site, reducing it by 50% over the last seven years.3 Meanwhile, video game developer and publisher Blizzard Entertainment cleansed "Overwatch" of antisocial behavior through several Trust and Safety features that lowered in-game toxicity by 40% in 2019.4

The following are Trust and Safety best practices that constitute a responsible approach to increasing trust in your brand and helping combat threats to your business:

Community Guidelines are a set of rules to ensure a standard of behavior expected on a platform to create a fair and safe place for users to transact or interact. These guidelines must be reviewed regularly and updated to address emerging trends and changes in the platform and the Trust and Safety landscape.

When people experience harmful behaviors, they tend to build resentment and eventually leave a platform. Hence, users need a way to communicate with the platform directly to make moderators aware of violations and inappropriate behaviors. The reporting process should be included in published guidelines and must be accessible to users.

Honest and open communication helps platforms build relationships with users. For example, publishing transparency reports, sharing statistics (including government requests for information), violation numbers and types, as well as appeals and restorations of content, show that user safety is being taken seriously.

KPIs are commonly used in different business areas to provide stakeholders with insights into processes and initiatives and align various departments with business goals. In like manner, defining and tracking Trust and Safety KPIs allow platforms to understand their current processes and measure the effectiveness of each initiative vis-à-vis their progress toward their goals.

Securing the network and infrastructure to systematically protect the platform and applying policies and procedures to protect individuals who use the platform are imperative to ongoing marketplace success. This holistic approach assures buyers and sellers that harmful activity within the platform remains in check and it's safe to conduct business.

When it comes to determining ad spending, trust-related attributes outweigh performance attributes 56% to 44%.5 Therefore, to keep advertisers' spending, it is important to audit content safety policies to ensure the overall environment is brand-suitable and adopt and promote privacy by default.

High turnover rates can plague content moderation without tools and policies to protect moderators from the lasting effects of exposure to disturbing content. Integrating AI moderation tools can weed out toxic material on the first pass, minimizing the queue and allowing human moderators to focus on more nuanced content. The result: increased job satisfaction, efficiency, and productivity. Support for moderator well-being can also include remote work policies, mental health counseling, and career development.