Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/29 11:35:10 am
361.1 EUR   +0.11%
03:52p7 Steps for Protecting Your Brand and Users from Online Peril
PU
10/28Automation Empowering Digital Transformation
PU
10/2815 Ways To Overcome The Fear That's Killing Your Potential
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

7 Steps for Protecting Your Brand and Users from Online Peril

10/29/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The adoption and proliferation of digital devices and digital record-keeping have amplified the ability to connect with others, driving social discourse, economic activity, and much more. But unfortunately, bad actors are also haunting these same spaces. As a result, fraud, disinformation, and objectionable material had grown in recent years, especially when COVID-19 shelter-in-place policies triggered increased usage of information systems and networks. So, online ghouls have seen this as an opportunity to optimize their abuse tactics and develop more sophisticated ways to use them. According to data from McAffee, cybercrime cost the world more than $1 trillion in 2020 - around 1% of global GDP. A whopping $945 billion were also lost due to cyber incidents.1

Best Practices for Ensuring Safer, Worry-Free Online Experiences

If people perceive an online platform, marketplace, or community to be unsafe, unreliable, or problematic, the incentive to participate is vastly reduced. But if an operator can provide trust and safety, both in terms of operation and perception, people reciprocate trust, resulting in a net positive for all stakeholders. According to an Edelman study, around 8 in 10 respondents (81% globally, 80% in the US) say that trusting a brand to do what is right is a deciding factor in a purchase decision, while 82% of US consumers and three-quarters of global respondents say they will continue to buy a brand they trust, even if another brand suddenly becomes trendy.2

As a foundation for long-term success, E-commerce pioneer, eBay, has developed some of the most effective approaches in addressing harmful activity on their site, reducing it by 50% over the last seven years.3 Meanwhile, video game developer and publisher Blizzard Entertainment cleansed "Overwatch" of antisocial behavior through several Trust and Safety features that lowered in-game toxicity by 40% in 2019.4

The following are Trust and Safety best practices that constitute a responsible approach to increasing trust in your brand and helping combat threats to your business:

1. Set the record straight through Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines are a set of rules to ensure a standard of behavior expected on a platform to create a fair and safe place for users to transact or interact. These guidelines must be reviewed regularly and updated to address emerging trends and changes in the platform and the Trust and Safety landscape.

2. Listen to what your users have to say.

When people experience harmful behaviors, they tend to build resentment and eventually leave a platform. Hence, users need a way to communicate with the platform directly to make moderators aware of violations and inappropriate behaviors. The reporting process should be included in published guidelines and must be accessible to users.

3. Transparency is key!

Honest and open communication helps platforms build relationships with users. For example, publishing transparency reports, sharing statistics (including government requests for information), violation numbers and types, as well as appeals and restorations of content, show that user safety is being taken seriously.

3. Track your key performance indicators (KPIs).

KPIs are commonly used in different business areas to provide stakeholders with insights into processes and initiatives and align various departments with business goals. In like manner, defining and tracking Trust and Safety KPIs allow platforms to understand their current processes and measure the effectiveness of each initiative vis-à-vis their progress toward their goals.

4. Ensure a safe shopping experience.

Securing the network and infrastructure to systematically protect the platform and applying policies and procedures to protect individuals who use the platform are imperative to ongoing marketplace success. This holistic approach assures buyers and sellers that harmful activity within the platform remains in check and it's safe to conduct business.

5. Protect advertisers to protect revenue.

When it comes to determining ad spending, trust-related attributes outweigh performance attributes 56% to 44%.5 Therefore, to keep advertisers' spending, it is important to audit content safety policies to ensure the overall environment is brand-suitable and adopt and promote privacy by default.

6. Moderator well-being should be a priority.

High turnover rates can plague content moderation without tools and policies to protect moderators from the lasting effects of exposure to disturbing content. Integrating AI moderation tools can weed out toxic material on the first pass, minimizing the queue and allowing human moderators to focus on more nuanced content. The result: increased job satisfaction, efficiency, and productivity. Support for moderator well-being can also include remote work policies, mental health counseling, and career development.

We help make communities a better place.

At Teleperformance, we believe that good onboarding experiences, robust security and privacy measures, proper due diligence, and careful monitoring of activities are solid advice for any business. That's why we safeguard the entire business ecosystem via six critical areas: User-Generated Content Moderation, Ad Moderation and Monetization, E-commerce, Shopping, and Payment/Fraud, Application and Developer Support, Digital and Media Support, and Identity and Account Authenticity.

Click here to learn more about our Trust and Safety services and how we can help your business balance risk and revenue with the right mindset, technologies, and processes.

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 19:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
03:52p7 Steps for Protecting Your Brand and Users from Online Peril
PU
10/28Automation Empowering Digital Transformation
PU
10/2815 Ways To Overcome The Fear That's Killing Your Potential
PU
10/26UNITED FOR A BETTER WORLD : Together in Reaching Sustainable Development Goals
PU
10/21RANKED A 25 WORLD'S BEST WORKPLACE : Celebrating a Globally Diverse Workplace That Works
PU
10/21TELEPERFORMANCE : Is Pay-TV Evolving Fast Enough to Maintain Consumer Attention?
PU
10/20TELEPERFORMANCE : Fortune and Great Place to Work® name Teleperformance one of the 25 Worl..
PU
10/18CISO TIPS : Making Employees Your #1 Security Control
PU
10/14AMPLIFIED REGIONAL PRESENCE : Teleperformance in EMEA is a Leader in CX Management
PU
10/12GROWING WITH THE COMMUNITY : TP Italy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 642 M 6 521 M 6 521 M
Net income 2020 327 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2020 2 489 M 2 876 M 2 876 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,0x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 21 209 M 24 524 M 24 512 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 360,70 €
Average target price 419,62 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.95%24 746
CINTAS CORPORATION20.54%43 735
BUREAU VERITAS SA25.74%14 440
EDENRED SE1.79%13 747
LG CORP.-4.99%12 493
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-14.01%10 802