Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cloud Campus: A Flexible Working Approach That Drives Business Agility

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Long-term operational resilience has become a business imperative after a disruptive 2020. The "new normal" has prescribed the rapid deployment of work-at-home models to ensure business continuity and agility. With this, an important question arises: is working from home here to stay? A special edition of the Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab's annual survey stated that 28% of respondents who worked from home would want to return[1] to working at their employers' premises in the future.

Taking this figure into consideration, companies must recognize what lies ahead: the future of work requires a robust and revolutionary approach for hiring, managing, optimizing, and securing remote teams.

The Teleperformance Cloud Campus is our innovative work-at-home model that has been designed from the ground up to attract more talented candidates and provide the right tools, processes, technologies, and best practices for establishing high-performing, remote teams. With 29 Cloud Campus physical hubs all over the world, Teleperformance offers unmatched staffing flexibility that can address changing business needs. Cloud Campus offers virtual customer support through digital channels with unlimited access to resources in any language. It utilizes the latest technologies while maintaining the highest standards of security, performance, and operational excellence as a traditional business model.

A main pillar that bolsters Cloud Campus is employee engagement. Through Cloud Campus, our employees can truly live, work, and connect with their colleagues anytime, anywhere. One key benefit of Cloud Campus is improved and elevated employee experiences as a result of our employees achieving work-life balance. This creates a motivated environment that inspires excellent performances, driving better results for our clients.

To continue building positive employee engagement, Cloud Campus connects our employees through video and chat lines. These channels act as platforms for employees to receive support, meet with their colleagues, or even conduct virtual get-togethers that foster camaraderie and trust among team members. Clients can also interact with their Teleperformance teams anytime by visiting Cloud Campus hubs. Improved virtual engagement leads to higher employee retention rates; higher employee retention leads to a more knowledgeable and experienced employee base.

Through Cloud Campus, leaders and managers can maintain a centralized and a consistent focus on respective programs regardless of geographical location of the workforce. In addition, Cloud Campus' impact on the environment has been overwhelmingly positive: with 222,000 employees working remotely, we have seen a 55% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to working in a physical office.

Ensure long-term business resilience with an agile and adaptable model designed to change with your business needs! For more information about Teleperformance Cloud Campus, click here. Want to know more? Learn how Cloud Campus helped Grubhub achieve work-at-home success.

[1]CX Lab's 5 Key Trends for How Remote Work and Consumer Changing Have Changed Forever, slide 15

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
05:32aCLOUD CAMPUS : A Flexible Working Approach That Drives Business Agility
PU
11/03Chiffre d'affaires au 30 septembre 2021 – Présentation (en anglais)
PU
11/03Quarterly information at September 30, 2021 – Presentation
PU
11/03Quarterly information at September 30, 2021 – Press release – November 3, 2..
PU
11/02Teleperformance in the Nordics Bags First Great Place to Work® Certification!
PU
10/297 Steps for Protecting Your Brand and Users from Online Peril
PU
10/296 Steps for Protecting Your Brand and Users from Online Peril
PU
10/28Automation Empowering Digital Transformation
PU
10/2815 Ways To Overcome The Fear That's Killing Your Potential
PU
10/26UNITED FOR A BETTER WORLD : Together in Reaching Sustainable Development Goals
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 642 M 6 535 M 6 535 M
Net income 2020 327 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2020 2 489 M 2 882 M 2 882 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,7x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 21 725 M 25 163 M 25 162 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 369,90 €
Average target price 419,62 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE36.34%25 163
CINTAS CORPORATION23.90%45 284
BUREAU VERITAS SA32.72%15 113
EDENRED SE-0.13%13 374
LG CORP.-3.74%12 433
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-10.20%11 165