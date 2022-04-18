Cloud Campus: A High-tech, High-touch Connection that Empowers the Workforce

As remote work continues to transform business models and employee work behavior across industries, there are questions that need to be asked: how much remote work should be maintained, which model should be implemented in order to address real-world business challenges, and how to still connect and inspire employee engagement despite distance? Navigating around disruption became one of the main challenges for companies during the global pandemic. With remote work, business continuity was within reach-and because of its many benefits to both employees and organizations, it's no surprise that nine out of ten organizations will continue implementing remote and on-site work for its employees in the near future. We've seen how remote work is crucial towards achieving business continuity. Yet, we might've only scratched the surface: there is more to remote work than just business continuity-it can also address other business challenges companies may encounter in today's changing workplace.

Business-critical

The flexibility remote work offers remains integral in the workplace. And the numbers show how employees continue to prefer it: according to CNBC, jobs that offer flexibility are attracting seven times more applicants. Forbes reported the rise of remote employment relationships as a result of today's workplace. In addition, Fortune recounts an incident that happened in early March 2022, when Goldman Sachs' CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office and only half showed up. Our latest e-book "Cloud Campus: World-Class, Video-Centric Engagement for Today's Work-from-Home Workforce " briefly described the state of remote work: "remote work is no longer just an option, and it is no longer a Band-Aid solution to crises." It has become business-critical-and could be key in overcoming real-world business challenges that may arise in the future. According to the e-book, the right remote work model can address the following challenges: Talent acquisition and retention: Finding, hiring, and retaining the right talent can already be a challenge in a traditional on-site setup-so imagine how everyone's efforts were doubled when it came to recruiting the right employee in a post-pandemic setting. With remote talent acquisition, the possibilities of capturing talent can be, geographically-speaking-boundless. And, with work-at-home being the new norm, retaining talent would be challenging if companies do not have a work-at-home (WAH) option.

With remote work allowing flexibility to manage volume changes, companies can adjust according to demand. Seasonal spikes: Most companies have industry-specific cycles. Remote work can provide companies with the capability to easily adjust capacity during peak hours or seasons.

High-touch, High-tech approach to employee engagement

According to the e-book, one of the biggest concerns for remote work is how to ensure the same level of employee engagement and brand culture. The importance of connecting with employees, especially when working remotely, is unparalleled. Collaboration, empathy, and the human touch are crucial-and combine these with the right mix of technology-empowering the workforce and letting them achieve higher can be possible.

At Teleperformance, we know that connection is powerful, and even more so in today's work-at-home environment. Teleperformance offers the Cloud Campus-a centralized, secure, and world-class platform designed to deliver a rich and engaging social environment that keeps remote teams connected, while maintaining the same standards of security, performance, and operational excellence as a traditional business model. With Cloud Campus, Teleperformance employees can truly live anywhere and connect with supervisors and colleagues via one of its innovative Cloud Campus Hubs.

Teleperformance Cloud Campus is designed to adapt through disruption while ensuring high, brick-and-mortar performance and quality. It is an integrated management solution that uses technology including analytics and employee support tools that optimize engagement and performance, such as: TP Sentinel : A tool that identifies performance issues arising from poor connectivity or device-related deficiencies enabling a more cost-effective and efficient BYOD

: A tool that identifies performance issues arising from poor connectivity or device-related deficiencies enabling a more cost-effective and efficient BYOD TP Simulation : Training simulations and gamification solutions for effective learning

: Training simulations and gamification solutions for effective learning Agent assist : Digital floor walker and assist driver measurement to ensure agents are always connected to and supported by supervisors

: Digital floor walker and assist driver measurement to ensure agents are always connected to and supported by supervisors Noise cancelation : Mechanisms to reduce background noise and eliminate distractions ensuring high call quality

: Mechanisms to reduce background noise and eliminate distractions ensuring high call quality Remote Quality Assurance: A method of remotely listening to calls to identify areas of improvement, maintain standards, and improve and enhance the quality of customer interaction