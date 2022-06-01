Moving Forward to a Better World: Teleperformance and NICE

These are optimistic results for our environment, which is currently in the midst of battling climate change.

There is no doubt that remote work has significantly opened the doors for organizations to ensure business continuity while prioritizing the safety of their employees during a global pandemic. Yet, its impact goes even further - remote work has also affected the environment, potentially leading to a more sustainable future. With a work-at-home model in place, employees were able to reduce their carbon footprint due to less commuting. The US Energy Information Administration reported that energy-related carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 11% in the United States in 2020. Companies were also able to decrease waste and save 247 trillion sheets of paper . Furthermore, according to Earth.org , remote work has led to reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improved air quality, less plastic pollution, and reduced impact on infrastructure.

In our CSR Talks webinar, Teleperformance's Senior Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility, Clementine Gauthier, sat down with Olivier Georlette,NICE's Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Greater China (SEAGC) and Strategic Accounts, to discuss how companies can better care for the environment.

As a Force of Good, Teleperformance has been an early advocate for climate change action. Since 2008, we have been striving to reduce our environmental impact, fortified by our Citizen of the Planet (COTP) initiatives that raise environmental awareness and reduce carbon consumption. Globally, COTP volunteers take part in activities such as tree planting and cleanup drives, as well as boosting climate change awareness in their local communities. In addition, Teleperformance has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with a target to reduce GHG emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. As signatories of the Climate Pledge, we are driven to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The positive impact of remote work is a small yet hopeful step towards protecting the planet. Because of this, we keep moving and consistently strengthen our remote work capabilities for the greater good. Teleperformance Cloud Campus is a centralized, secure, and world-class platform that continues to keep our remote workers connected anytime, anywhere. With over 70% of our employees working from home, we continue to offer unmatched flexibility and balance to our people, ensure business continuity for our clients, and reduce our overall carbon footprint.

While the road to a better world continues to be paved with challenges, the journey becomes a little lighter thanks to our partners like NICE - a company that shares our vision of a sustainable environment. NICE is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions that help organizations improve business performance through advanced analytics and data. Like Teleperformance, NICE amplified its remote work model by implementing solutions supported by the cloud, allowing employees to work from home anywhere.

By working together, we can accomplish great things. The first step is the most important. Learn how you can contribute to a better planet by watching our CSR Talks featuring Clementine and Oliver today!