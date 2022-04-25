NFTs in the Metaverse: The Key Players Changing Today's Customer Behavior

Consumer behavior constantly shifts to meet generational-think Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z-and consumer trends. Though mobile-first businesses continue to skyrocket, there's still a push for more innovative ways to keep consumers constantly engaged online, thus, the growth of the virtual-first landscape like the metaverse. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) first launched in 2015 and has since been an area of enterprise of many tech-savvy consumers. This collided with the development of the metaverse, which has come a long way since the first acknowledged virtual platform was launched in 2003. Now, anything from gaming platforms and retail brands are growing their virtual footprint. With that, we see a shift in the customer experience in the paradigm of purchasing behaviors and for those looking to ride on the latest consumer trends.

The Role of NFTs in the Metaverse

In a span of several months, the integration of NFTs in the metaverse has been fueling its virtual economy. Owning NFTs allows buyers an extension of their identity, community, and social experiences. Users need a digital crypto wallet to purchase NFTs for gaming, fashion items for avatars, real estate, and even art. Purchases are then coursed through a blockchain network, which provides unique codes registered under them, therefore attaching distinctive identities and properties to users. On the other hand, users can also mint anything they create, such as artworks, online community, games, or digital fashion into NFTs they can monetize through selling or auctioning. In most metaverses, NFTs can be purchased and resold within the platforms. For those requiring a crypto wallet to participate, in-game NFTs can also be resold in other platforms, and then cashed out for cryptocurrency or fiat money.

The Key Types of NFTs in the Metaverse and How to Buy Them