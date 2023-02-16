Advanced search
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-02-16 am EST
262.60 EUR   -0.30%
11:59aTeleperformance : 2022 Annual Results – Press release – February 16, 2023
PU
11:09aTeleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2023E885116
PU
02/14Teleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2023E884699
PU
Teleperformance : 2022 Annual Results – Press release – February 16, 2023

02/16/2023 | 11:59am EST
PARIS, February 16, 2023 -

PRESS RELEASE

2022:robustgrowthandrecordprofitabilityinahighlychallengingyear

2023:sustainedlike-for-likegrowthandnewmargingains

  • Record results in line with the targets recently raised: +12.5%(1) like-for-like growth in revenue and a 15.5% operating margin, up +40 basis points
  • Outlook for 2023: sustained strong like-for-like growth of around +10%(1); further improvement in operating margin (up +20 basis points)
  • 2025 targets confirmed, at more than €10 billion in revenue and a 16% operating margin
  • A strong, enduring CSR commitment, reaffirmed in 2022 with new advances

The Board of Directors of Teleperformance, a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, met today and reviewed the consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Group also announced its financial results for the year.

Robust growth and record margins

Revenue:

€8,154 million

Up +14.6% as reported

Up +12.5% like-for-like excluding Covid support contracts(1)

EBITA before non-recurring items:

Up +5.7% like-for-like(2)

Up + 17.8 % to €1,262 million (margin of 15.5%, up +40 bps)

Net profit - Group share:

Up +15.8% to €645 million

Dividend per share:

Up +16.7% to €3.85(3)

Net free cash flow:

Up +6.3% to €703 million

Acquisition of PSG Global Solutions

  • A leading provider of digital recruitment process outsourcing solutions in the United States
  • Enhances the Group's leadership in its activities serving the US healthcare sector
  • Strengthens the Group's digital recruitment practices, creating a significant competitive advantage at a time of scarce human resources.

A strong, enduring CSR commitment reaffirmed in 2022

  • With more than 410,000 employees, development of an efficient and responsible hybrid organization, combining work- from-home and on-site solutions, with around 50% of employees now working remotely
  • Ranked 11th in the world's Top 25 Best Workplaces by Fortune Magazine, in partnership with Great Place to Work®; Best Employer certification earned in 64 countries covering more than 97% of the total workforce
  • Successful deployment of the wide-ranging action and communication plan in response to the unfounded polemics that emerged in the second half concerning ESG practices in the Group's content moderation activities in the United
    States and Colombia
  • Signature of a global agreement with UNI reflecting a concerted commitment to improving the workplace environment

Outlook for 2023

  • Around +10% like-for-like revenue growth (excluding Covid support contracts)
  • More than +7%(2) like-for-like revenue growth
  • A +20 basis-point increase in EBITA margin before non-recurring items, to 15.7%
  • Further targeted acquisitions capable of creating value and strengthening high value-added businesses

Ahead of schedule in delivering the reaffirmed 2025 financial targets

  • Revenue above €10 billion at constant scope of consolidation
  • EBITA margin before non-recurring items of around 16%
  At constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates, excluding the impact of lower revenue from Covid support contracts (2) At constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates (3) Subject to shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 13, 2023. The ex-dividend date would be on April 21, 2023 and the dividend would be paid on April 25, 2023

NB: The alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined in Appendix 3

The Group's statutory auditors performed their audit procedures on those financial statements and their audit report will be issued at the end of February 2023.

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €147,802,105. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ millions

2022

2021

% change

€1=US$1.05

€1=US$1.18

Revenue

8,154

7,115

+14.6%

Like-for-like growth

+5.7%

On a like-for-like basis, excluding

Covid support contracts

+12.5%

EBITDA before non-recurring items

1,750

1,478

+18.4%

% of revenue

21.5%

20.7%

EBITA before non-recurring items

1,262

1,071

+17.8%

% of revenue

15.5%

15.1%

EBIT

994

869

+14.4%

Net profit - Group share

645

557

+15.8%

Diluted earnings per share (€)

10.80

9.36

+15.4%

Dividend per share (€)

3.85*

3.30

+16.7%

Net free cash flow

703

661

+6.3%

* Subject to shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 13, 2023

Commenting on this performance, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien said: "2022 was a highly challenging year for the Group, but more importantly, it was a year of success and robust growth. Revenue rose by almost +15% as reported to amply exceed €8 billion for the year. Recurring like-for-likegrowth stood at +12.5%*, while operating margin improved by 40 basis points, in line with the raised targets issued in late November last year. Teleperformance once again delivered sustained growth in net profit, with a +16% increase. In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, this solid performance reflects the appeal and resilience of our business model, which is built on our positioning as the preferred global partner helping to drive the digital transformation of many digital economy leaders and large corporations in a wide range of client industries, as well as government agencies around the world.

The year also saw the acquisition of a leader in digital recruitment process outsourcing solutions in the United States, a move that fits seamlessly with our "TP Cube" growth strategy. It has enabled us to further strengthen our leadership in activities serving the US healthcare sector and our own digital recruitment practices. This represents a significant competitive advantage at a time of scarce human resources and fast-changingrecruitment and hiring practices.

The Group's growth was not only robust, it was also responsible. With more than 410,000 employees in 91 countries, half of whom are currently working from home, workplace well-beingand the continuous application of ESG best practices are absolute priorities for Teleperformance. This commitment was recognized by our ranking this year as no. 11 of more than 10,000 companies assessed in Fortune Magazine's Top 25 Best Workplaces in partnership with Great Place to Work®.

We therefore took very seriously the repeated and unfounded polemics in social and other media concerning our ESG practices, which triggered a sudden plunge in our stock price last November 10. We quickly deployed an action and communication plan to restore the confidence of the entire financial community, which included:

  • Announcing, on November 11, a €150 million share buyback program to protect the interests of our shareholders,
  • In the United States, launching an external audit by a world-class firm, confirming that there had been no legal or ethical violations in our content moderation activities,
  • In Colombia, organizing a number of constructive meetings with the Colombian government leading to positive outcome, and commissioning an external audit by Bureau Veritas, which enabled the Group to receive independent assurance regarding use and inclusion of International Standard ISO 26000 -social responsibility- guidelines.
  • Withdrawing from the highly egregious Trust & Safety content moderation segment, to attenuate the perception risks associated with those activities,
  • Signing a worldwide agreement with UNI Global Union.

The action plan was pursued in early 2023 with the organization of the TP Open Doors site visits on January 17 and 24 for investors and analysts in six countries on four continents. This unprecedented, wide-rangingtransparency initiative enabled investors to form their own opinions by having 'seen and touched' the reality on the ground.

NB: The alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined in Appendix 3

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €146,844,000. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

In late January 2023, the OECD National Contact Point acknowledged that its recommendations had been effectively applied, thereby ending its proceedings, while emphasizing the Group's proper performance of its duty of care.

In addition, on February 1, the Group released the results of an independent, worldwide survey of its content moderation employees worldwide by the Korn Ferry organizational consulting firm. The highly satisfactory findings rank Teleperformance very high in employee well-being among a sample of 600 companies.

Lastly, after Colombia, our content moderation employees and processes in six other countries were audited by Bureau Veritas, with findings released on February 13. Teleperformance received independent assurance regarding use and inclusion of International Standard ISO 26000 -social responsibility- guidelines in these countries.

In 2023, Teleperformance will continue to grow its business at a sustained pace and increase its margins. Over the year, it expects to deliver recurring like-for-likegrowth of around +10.0%* and a 20 basis-pointimprovement in margin. Well ahead of our roadmap, we are confirming our 2025 financial targets of at least €10 billion in revenue, excluding acquisitions, and a 16% EBITA margin."

* Excluding the impact of lower revenue from Covid support contracts

2022 REVENUE

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

Revenue amounted to €8,154 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of +5.7% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (like-for-like) and of +14.6% as reported. Reported revenue was lifted by the +€351 million positive currency effect, stemming mainly from the rise in the US dollar against the euro. Changes in the scope of consolidation added €265 million, reflecting the consolidation of Health Advocate from July 1, 2021, Senture from January 1, 2022 and PSG Global Solutions from November 1, 2022.

Like-for-like growth in 2022 was particularly strong given the negative impact of lower revenue from Covid support contracts (down -€514 million compared with 2021). Adjusted for this expected non-recurring impact, like-for-like growth stood at +12.5% for the year.

This robust performance, in an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, reflects the appeal and resilience of the Group's business model. Its global footprint and attractive offering of integrated solutions have positioned the Group as a preferred partner helping to drive the digital transformation of many digital economy leaders and large corporations in a wide range of client industries.

The Specialized Services activities also enjoyed sustained growth, led by the ongoing strong recovery of TLScontact's visa application management business and the steady development of LanguageLine Solutions' online interpreting business, particularly in the second half.

Fourth-quarter revenue amounted to €2,152 million, up +11.5% as reported, including a favorable currency effect, stemming primarily from the rise in the US dollar against the euro, and the positive impact of the first-time consolidation of Senture and PSG Global Solutions. Like-for-like growth, which came to +4.8% compared with fourth-quarter 2021, was reduced by almost 100 basis points due to the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina. This was a satisfactory performance given the absence of any material contribution from Covid support contracts during the quarter. Adjusted for this non-recurring impact, like-for- like growth stood at +10.8% for the period.

  • Analysis of 2022 revenue growth

REVENUE BY ACTIVITY

Preamble: new presentation by region

On October 1, 2022, Teleperformance introduced a new geographic organization aligned with the structure of its markets. This has led to a change in the Group's business segment reporting, which is based on regions. The breakdown of 2021 and 2022 revenue by quarter based on the new organization is provided in the Appendix.

Summary of differences between the former and current business reporting presentations

Former presentation by activity

Entities deleted (-) vs.

Entities added (+) vs.

New presentation by activity

former presentation

former presentation

CORE SERVICES & D.I.B.S.*

CORE SERVICES & D.I.B.S.*

English-speaking & Asia-Pacific

United Kingdom

India

North America & Asia-Pacific

South Africa

Ibero-LATAM

Spain

LATAM

Portugal

Continental Europe & MEA

Spain

Europe & MEA (EMEA)

Portugal

United Kingdom

South Africa

India

India

SPECIALIZED SERVICES

SPECIALIZED SERVICES

2022

2021

% change

€ millions

Like-for-like

Like-for-like excluding

Reported

"Covid contracts"**

CORE SERVICES & D.I.B.S.*

6,989

6,295

+3.8%

+11.7%

+11.0%

North America & Asia-Pacific

2,679

2,039

+11.3%

+11.3%

+31.3%

LATAM

1,653

1,358

+15.4%

+15.4%

+21.8%

Europe & MEA (EMEA)

2,657

2,898

-7.7%

+10.2%

-8.3%

+18.6%

SPECIALIZED SERVICES

1,165

820

+18.6%

+42.0%

TOTAL

8,154

7,115

+5.7%

+12.5%

+14.6%

  • Digital Integrated Business Services
  • Excluding the impact of lower revenue from Covid support contracts ("Covid contracts")
  • Core Services & Digital Integrated Business Services (D.I.B.S.)

Revenue amounted to €6,989 million in 2022, a year-on-year increase of +3.8% like-for-like. Reported growth came to +11.0%, with the difference versus like-for-like growth primarily attributable to the rise against the euro in the US dollar and, to a lesser extent, in most other currencies including the Brazilian real, the Indian rupee and the Mexican peso. In addition, reported growth includes the contribution of Senture, which has been consolidated in the Group's financial statements from January 1, 2022.

Excluding the impact of Covid support contracts, the Core Services & D.I.B.S. activity delivered +11.7% growth on a like-for- like basis in 2022. This strong momentum is based in particular on the Group's robust and diversified client portfolio.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 16:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
