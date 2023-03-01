Advanced search
Teleperformance : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
02/27French Stocks Turn Green Ahead of Key Economic Figures After Eurozone Consumer Confidence Growth
MT
02/17Teleperformance : Résultats annuels 2022 – Présentation (en anglais)
PU
Teleperformance : 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
Universal registration document 2022

including the annual ﬁnancial report

Simpler. Faster. Safer.

CONTENTS

TELEPERFORMANCE IN 2022

Message from the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 2022 highlights

A business model that creates value Teleperformance Management Committee

  • Presentation of the Group and its results AFR
    1. Overview of the Group
    2. Review of the Group's financial position and results
  • Risks and internal control AFR
    1. Main risk factors
    2. Insurance, risk coverage and crisis management
    3. Internal control
      and risk management procedures
    4. Vigilance Plan
  • Declaration of non-financial performance NFPS AFR
    1. Business model
    2. Key non-financial issues and CSR strategy
    3. A preferred employer in its market
    4. A trusted partner
    5. A major social commitment
    6. Promoting Group environmental responsibility
    7. A recognized CSR policy
    8. Methodology and cross-reference tables
    9. Report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the consolidated non-financial statement
  • Corporate governance AFR
    1. Governance
    2. Remuneration of directors and executive officers
    3. Additional information on corporate governance

5

Consolidated financial

statements AFR

271

2

5.1

Consolidated statement of financial position

272

5.2

Consolidated statement of income

273

4

5.3

Consolidated statement of

273

6

comprehensive income

5.4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

274

8

5.5

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

275

10

5.6

Notes to the consolidated

financial statements

276

5.7

Statutory auditors' report on the

13

consolidated financial statements

322

Parent company financial

14

statements, year ended

52

6 December 31st, 2022 AFR

327

6.1

Balance sheet - Assets

328

6.2

Balance sheet - Shareholders' equity

59

and liabilities

328

6.3

Income statement

329

61

6.4

Notes to the parent company

financial statements

330

75

6.5

Schedule of subsidiaries and investments

350

6.6

Schedule of overdue payments to/from

76

suppliers and customers

352

82

6.7

Five-year financial information schedule

353

6.8

Statutory auditors' report on the financial

statements

354

87

7

91

Information on the Company

88

359

107

7.1

Information about the Company

360

7.2

Share capital AFR

362

133

7.3

Shareholding

370

141

7.4

Stock market listing

373

148

7.5

Dividends

375

162

7.6

Financial communication

376

163

8

Additional information

379

172

8.1

Person responsible for the Universal

Registration Document AFR

380

8.2

Statutory auditors AFR

380

177

8.3

Cross-reference table to the Universal

Registration Document

380

1798.4 Cross-reference table to the annual financial report (and other information

228

included)

383

8.5

Cross-reference table to the management

267

report AFR

384

8.6

Cross-reference table

to the corporate governance report

386

8.7 Cross-reference table to the declaration

of non-financial performance

387

8.8

Glossary

389

8.9

General observations

390

Elements constituting the annual financial report and the statement of non-financial performance are clearly identified in the contents with the AFR and NFPS pictograms.

Simpler. Faster. Safer.

2022 Universal

registration

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Incorporation by reference :

In application of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, the following documents are incorporated by reference in this universal registration document:

1. Regarding the financial year ended December 31st, 2021:

The management report, the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements and the corresponding statutory auditors' reports contained in the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 28th, 2022 under the number D.22-0059(https://www.teleperformance.com/media/ pwdpryyd/telep_deu_2021_uk_mel_mention.pdf).

2. Regarding the financial year ended December 31st, 2020:

The management report, the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements and the corresponding statutory auditors' reports contained in the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 26th, 2021 under the number D.21-0080 (https://www.teleperformance.com/media/ qe2n5y44/teleperformance_deu_2020_uk-1.pdf).

The annual financial report included in the Universal Registration Document is a translation of the official version of the annual financial report which has been prepared in French, in format ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available on the issuer's website.

The universal registration document has been filed on February 27th, 2023 with the French financial markets authority (AMF) as the competent authority pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of the Regulation. The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer of financial securities to the public or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is accompanied by a securities note and if applicable, a summary and all amendments to the universal registration document. The entire documentation then constituted is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.

Teleperformance in 2022

Teleperformance in 2022

MISSION

Teleperformance reduces friction between companies and their customers on the one hand, and between administrations and citizens on the other hand, through effective management of their daily interactions.

ACTIVITIES

Teleperformance is a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services. It implements digital strategies to optimize and transform customer experience and business processes to make interactions "simpler, faster, safer". With 45 years of experience, the Group provides its clients high value-added, omnichannel and tailored solutions, according to a three-dimensional approach aimed at developing the Group's expertise in a broad portfolio of services, by client verticals and geographies. This distinctive "TP Cube" approach responds perfectly to the growing complexity of client demand all over the world.

Services offering: TP One Office

Main client

verticals

  • Governments
  • Banking, financial services and insurance
  • Travel & Hospitality, transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Retail, e-commerce
  • Energy
  • Social media, entertainment, gaming
  • Technology
  • Telecommunications

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

  • Customer care
  • Technical support
  • Product/Services support
  • Citizen services

BUSINESS SERVICES AND BACK-OFFICE

  • Digital content management and Trust & Safety
  • Financial & accounting processes and Human resources outsourcing
  • Accounts receivables management
  • Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
  • Localization & Interpretation

SALES OPERATIONS

  • Business to Business (B2B) sales
  • Business to Consumer (B2C) sales
  • Churn/retention
  • Advertising sales
  • Cloud sales

C

L

IENT

VERT

ICA

LS

SERVICES GEOGRAPHIES

VERTICAL SPECIFIC SERVICES

• Banking, financial services

• Social media, entertainment, gaming

and insurance

• Retail, e-commerce

• Travel & Hospitality, transportation

• Technology

• Healthcare

• Telecommunications, utilities

DIGITAL SERVICES

• Data systems automation

• Customer operations consulting

• Business analytics

& Operating model design

• Customer experience analytics

• Digital transformation implementation

GEOGRAPHIES

  • 91 countries
  • 170 markets
  • 300+ languages
  • Global and flexible delivery model (smart & cloud shoring, TP Cloud

Campus)

  • TELEPERFORMANCE - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

Countries whereTeleperformance operates

Top 10 countries in number of headcounts where Teleperformance operates

Countries Teleperformance serves

KEY FEATURES

GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

Operating in 91 countries, Teleperformance is a multicultural group with the largest geographical footprint in its core business market. The Group has nearly 1,200 clients with whom it generates a revenue of 8,154 million euros. During 2022, Teleperformance shore up its global footprint by expanding its activities in three new countries (Belgium, Belize and Mauritius) as well as deploying a hybrid service model combining work-from-home and on-site solutions all over the world.

The Group is committed to becoming an undisputed global leader in digital integrated business services solutions by 2025, with a revenue above €10 billion. This ambition is part of an integrated and sustainable growth, based on a long-term vision.

Services offering is based on strategic high-touch,high- tech levers combining state- of-the-art technologies and emotional intelligence:

High Touch

Putting people and empathy at the heart of the customer experience. Hire, train and retain the best talents. Develop a Great Place to Work® ecosystem.

High Tech

Rely on best-in-class technology, automation, predictive models and the highest privacy and cybersecurity standards.

410,000+

employees

64 countries certified by Great Place to Work® covering more than 97% of employees

~50%

work-from-home employees

Activities in 91 countries

300+

languages

170

markets

Nearly

1,200 clients

TELEPERFORMANCE - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

3

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
