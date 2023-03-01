Teleperformance : 2022 Universal Registration Document

The annual financial report included in the Universal Registration Document is a translation of the official version of the annual financial report which has been prepared in French, in format ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available on the issuer's website.
The universal registration document has been filed on February 27th, 2023 with the French financial markets authority (AMF) as the competent authority pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of the Regulation. The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer of financial securities to the public or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is accompanied by a securities note and if applicable, a summary and all amendments to the universal registration document. The entire documentation then constituted is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.
Teleperformance in 2022
MISSION
Teleperformance reduces friction between companies and their customers on the one hand, and between administrations and citizens on the other hand, through effective management of their daily interactions.
ACTIVITIES
Teleperformance is a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services. It implements digital strategies to optimize and transform customer experience and business processes to make interactions "simpler, faster, safer". With 45 years of experience, the Group provides its clients high value-added, omnichannel and tailored solutions, according to a three-dimensional approach aimed at developing the Group's expertise in a broad portfolio of services, by client verticals and geographies. This distinctive "TP Cube" approach responds perfectly to the growing complexity of client demand all over the world.
Services offering: TP One Office
Main client
verticals
Governments
Banking, financial services and insurance
Travel & Hospitality, transportation
Healthcare
Retail, e-commerce
Energy
Social media, entertainment, gaming
Technology
Telecommunications
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Customer care
Technical support
Product/Services support
Citizen services
BUSINESS SERVICES AND BACK-OFFICE
Digital content management and Trust & Safety
Financial & accounting processes and Human resources outsourcing
Accounts receivables management
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
Localization & Interpretation
SALES OPERATIONS
Business to Business (B2B) sales
Business to Consumer (B2C) sales
Churn/retention
Advertising sales
Cloud sales
C
L
IENT
VERT
ICA
LS
SERVICES GEOGRAPHIES
VERTICAL SPECIFIC SERVICES
• Banking, financial services
• Social media, entertainment, gaming
and insurance
• Retail, e-commerce
• Travel & Hospitality, transportation
• Technology
• Healthcare
• Telecommunications, utilities
DIGITAL SERVICES
• Data systems automation
• Customer operations consulting
• Business analytics
& Operating model design
• Customer experience analytics
• Digital transformation implementation
GEOGRAPHIES
91 countries
170 markets
300+ languages
Global and flexible delivery model (smart & cloud shoring, TP Cloud
Top 10 countries in number of headcounts where Teleperformance operates
Countries Teleperformance serves
KEY FEATURES
GLOBAL LEADERSHIP
Operating in 91 countries, Teleperformance is a multicultural group with the largest geographical footprint in its core business market. The Group has nearly 1,200 clients with whom it generates a revenue of 8,154 million euros. During 2022, Teleperformance shore up its global footprint by expanding its activities in three new countries (Belgium, Belize and Mauritius) as well as deploying a hybrid service model combining work-from-home and on-site solutions all over the world.
The Group is committed to becoming an undisputed global leader in digital integrated business services solutions by 2025, with a revenue above €10 billion. This ambition is part of an integrated and sustainable growth, based on a long-term vision.
Services offering is based on strategichigh-touch,high- tech levers combining state- of-the-art technologies and emotional intelligence:
High Touch
Putting people and empathy at the heart of the customer experience. Hire, train and retain the best talents. Develop a Great Place to Work® ecosystem.
High Tech
Rely on best-in-class technology, automation, predictive models and the highest privacy and cybersecurity standards.
410,000+
employees
64 countries certified by Great Place to Work® covering more than 97% of employees
