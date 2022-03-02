Teleperformance : A Leader in Growth and Innovation
The CX outsourcing services landscape continues to experience a major shift, as organizations navigate a post-pandemic environment. Because of this, many businesses accelerated their digital transformation efforts in the face of disruption. In the Asia-Pacific region, there was a strong need for contact centers to innovate and implement advanced technologies to continuously deliver a smooth, seamless CX journey.
Nowadays, the contact center has evolved from being a workplace that housed agents answering customers' questions to a holistic management center that elevates the customer experience through the latest technology. It plays a crucial role, as it serves as a touchpoint for customers to connect better with brands and companies. To increase the value of their services, contact centers have utilized the capabilities of next-gen technologies, such as robotic process automation (RPA), AI, or machine learning, to be able to deliver exceptional CX and consistently meet the changing expectations of customers.
With decades of experience in customer experience management, Teleperformance adapts to meet the changing expectations of customers. Always evolving, today, we continue the journey towards becoming the global leader in digitally integrated business services.
Finding the right partner-a partner who shares the same goal of elevating the customer experience while also evolving and innovating towards the future of CX-is crucial. Trust, security, expertise, experience, and innovation play pivotal roles when it comes to standing out in a competitive services industry.
We are always honored every time our efforts and capabilities are recognized; it inspires us to continue delivering simpler, faster, and safer interactions for our partners and clients. Today, we are pleased to announce that Teleperformance is recognized as a growth and innovation top-performing leader in the Frost Radar™: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market, 2021.
Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar™ is an analytical tool that evaluates companies based on innovation and ability to translate innovations into consistent growth. It is an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 150 companies are evaluated.
To us, innovation is key to unlock new ways of connecting customers with brands-further driving real business impact to our clients while elevating the customer experience. Achieving business continuity in the Asia-Pacific region was made possible after Teleperformance further strengthened its work-at-home capabilities through Cloud Campus. Our high-tech, high-touch approach that blended the human touch with next-gen technology such as natural language processing, automation, voice assistants, chatbots, and AI was also put into focus.
Teleperformance was recognized as a leader in innovation and growth, with Frost & Sullivan highlighting Teleperformance's ability to maintain growth trajectory through the following:
Leveraging its position as the leading global outsourced CX services company with 420,000 employees in 88 countries supporting programs in over 265 languages and 170 markets
Introducing proprietary digital platforms that enable transformations, including TP Client (omnichannel and workforce management), TP Bot (conversational AI), TP Prompto (sentiment analysis), and TP Interact (speech analytics)
Developing multilingual hubs to serve pan-European and pan-Asian programs, enabling the company to nurture long-term client relationships
Launching the Teleperformance Innovation Experience Center in Silicon Valley to showcase its global expertise and a full range of state-of-the-art digital solutions to drive innovative solutions for customers and partners
Supporting clients from a wide range of industry verticals, including telecom, automotive, banking and financial services, healthcare, and the digital economy
Krishna Baidya, Director, Information and Communication Technology at Frost & Sullivan, shared: "Over the years, Teleperformance has shown tremendous acumen in acquiring and integrating capabilities that result in organic and inorganic growth. From strengthening its value-added specialized services to delivering its innovative Technology, Analytics, Process Excellence (T.A.P.) framework, the company has continually demonstrated why it remains a leading digital solutions provider in the region. The company's high-tech, high-touch approach delivers a combination of technology and human empathy through NLP, automation, voice assistants, chatbots, self-service, and AI. In addition, it has integrated its CX services with Digital Integrated Business Services (D.I.B.S.) to offer digital solutions, high value-added BPM services, and consulting services."
We would like to thank Frost & Sullivan once again for this recognition, and we're sending a big "congratulations" to our Teleperformance teams for this milestone! Together, we are #ProudtobeTP!
Teleperformance SE published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.