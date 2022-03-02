Teleperformance : A Leader in Growth and Innovation

The CX outsourcing services landscape continues to experience a major shift, as organizations navigate a post-pandemic environment. Because of this, many businesses accelerated their digital transformation efforts in the face of disruption. In the Asia-Pacific region, there was a strong need for contact centers to innovate and implement advanced technologies to continuously deliver a smooth, seamless CX journey. Nowadays, the contact center has evolved from being a workplace that housed agents answering customers' questions to a holistic management center that elevates the customer experience through the latest technology. It plays a crucial role, as it serves as a touchpoint for customers to connect better with brands and companies. To increase the value of their services, contact centers have utilized the capabilities of next-gen technologies, such as robotic process automation (RPA), AI, or machine learning, to be able to deliver exceptional CX and consistently meet the changing expectations of customers.

With decades of experience in customer experience management, Teleperformance adapts to meet the changing expectations of customers. Always evolving, today, we continue the journey towards becoming the global leader in digitally integrated business services. Finding the right partner-a partner who shares the same goal of elevating the customer experience while also evolving and innovating towards the future of CX-is crucial. Trust, security, expertise, experience, and innovation play pivotal roles when it comes to standing out in a competitive services industry. We are always honored every time our efforts and capabilities are recognized; it inspires us to continue delivering simpler, faster, and safer interactions for our partners and clients. Today, we are pleased to announce that Teleperformance is recognized as a growth and innovation top-performing leader in the Frost Radar™: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market, 2021.