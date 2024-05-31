Stock TEP TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Teleperformance SE

TEP

FR0000051807

Business Support Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
 04:23:42 2024-05-31 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
102.4 EUR -0.39% Intraday chart for Teleperformance SE -3.85% -22.42%
TELEPERFORMANCE : Accounting for the last share buy-back
May. 30 Teleperformance: partners with Kore.ai in customer relations CF
Latest news about Teleperformance SE

Teleperformance: cancellation of three million shares CF
Transcript : Teleperformance SE - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Berenberg Raises Teleperformance PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
TELEPERFORMANCE : Berenberg sees several reasons to buy CF
Teleperformance: the recovery continues, an analyst in support CF
CAC40: rise accelerates, rates ease further CF
European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Thursday Trading; Eurozone Manufacturing Remains in Contraction MT
CAC40: heaviness prevails, despite more positive W-Street CF
TELEPERFORMANCE : HSBC maintains buy recommendation CF
Teleperformance: sales better than expected, share price surges CF
European shares struggle for direction in earnings tide, Fed decision RE
European shares slip at open in earnings tide, Fed outcome RE
TELEPERFORMANCE : Not much to draw from this report but positive nonetheless Alphavalue
Teleperformance: sales up 26% in Q1 CF
Transcript : Teleperformance SE, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 30, 2024
Teleperformance Se Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2024 CI
CAC40: falls back below 8,000, with a monthly loss of -2%. CF
CAC40: up slightly ahead of US inflation CF
CAC40: slight uptrend at the start of the week CF
Deutsche Bank Cuts Teleperformance PT, Affirms Hold Rating MT
TELEPERFORMANCE : Deutsche Bank lowers its price target CF
RBC Cuts Teleperformance PT, Keeps Rating at Outperform MT

Chart Teleperformance SE

Chart Teleperformance SE
Company Profile

Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - customer experience management services (83.7%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.3%), North America and Asia/Pacific (36.3%), Latin America (22.5%) and other (4.9%); - specialized services (16.3%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection. At the end of 2023, the group had over 490,000 employees in 99 countries and offers its services in over 300 languages across over 170 markets. Net sales by customer sector break down into healthcare (56%), government services (13%), insurance (10%), financial services (7%) and other (14%).
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-07-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Teleperformance SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
Analysts' Consensus

Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
102.8 EUR
Average target price
151.9 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.75%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Business Support Services

1st Jan change Capi.
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Stock Teleperformance SE
-22.61% 6.64B
CINTAS CORPORATION Stock Cintas Corporation
+10.99% 67.9B
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc.
+5.83% 17.2B
BUREAU VERITAS SA Stock Bureau Veritas SA
+21.47% 13.66B
RB GLOBAL, INC. Stock RB Global, Inc.
+9.87% 13.5B
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Stock Intertek Group plc
+11.78% 9.77B
GENPACT LIMITED Stock Genpact Limited
-6.19% 5.86B
MAXIMUS, INC. Stock Maximus, Inc.
+1.55% 5.18B
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock ExlService Holdings, Inc.
-4.08% 4.8B
EXPONENT, INC. Stock Exponent, Inc.
+6.76% 4.77B
Other Business Support Services
