Adapt to master the Future
Shareholders' Newsletter
DECEMBER 2023
CONTENTS
STRATEGY
ACQUISITION OF
MAJOREL: THE "NEW TELEPERFORMANCE"
pages 2-3
FINANCE
SOLID REVENUE GROWTH OVER THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2023 AND OUTLOOK
page 4
COMMUNICATION
NEW POSITIONING: "ADAPT TO MASTER THE FUTURE"
page 5
SUSTAINABLE
DEVELOPMENT
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
page 6
SHAREHOLDER
INFORMATION
TP AI OPEN DOORS FOR INVESTORS
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION AND CALENDAR
pages 7-8
Dear shareholders,
The end of 2023 has not only been rich in challenges for the Group, but also in opportunities. In this latest Newsletter, I am pleased to share two key factors that confirm Teleperformance's strength.
First, we are delighted to announce the recent finalization of the Majorel acquisition, with over 99.9% of the company's shares tendered in the offer. This success reflects the transaction's relevance and the potential of high value creation for our shareholders. The acquisition has driven the emergence of a new Teleperformance, one that is stronger in every way, especially in terms of geographies, verticals, and lines of expertise. It sets the stage for robust growth and global leadership over the coming years.
On a proforma basis, Teleperformance will have around 500,000 employees, more than €10 billion in revenue, over €2 billion in EBITDA and nearly €1 billion in net free cash flow. Strong financial flexibility will allow the Group to continue to grow with a highly efficient allocation of capital, including share buybacks and acquisitions.
As we embark on this promising new journey, I am delighted to welcome Majorel's team to the Teleperformance family. Together, with our shared commitment to the core values of Integrity, Respect, Professionalism, Innovation and Commitment, we will continue to be a best-in-class example of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Secondly, the resilience of the Group business model was demonstrated in our latest financial publication on November 6: with a like-for-likegrowth of +6% recorded for the first nine months of 2023, we confirm our like-for-likerevenue growth target, in the low end of the +6% to +8% initial guidance range, excluding Covid contracts and the exceptional exchange rate volatility impact related to countries experiencing hyperinflation. The environment is still challenging with many US companies tightening their budgets and the evolution of consumer behavior after several years of confinement. Our profitability model is a reference with one of the highest annual EBITA margins in the industry.
We would like to thank you for your loyalty and support and look forward to presenting you further updates in early 2024 on the integration of Majorel's operations into Teleperformance and the Group's new medium-term objectives. In the meantime, slightly ahead of time, we wish you an excellent end-of-year break.
Daniel Julien,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Cosmos
Earth
Metal
Air
Fire
Integrity
Respect
Professionnalism
Innovation
Commitment
STRATEGY ACQUISITION OF MAJOREL: THE "NEW TELEPERFORMANCE"
Teleperformance strengthens its global leadership
with the acquisition of Majorel
The "New Teleperformance", in figures*
500,000
employees in 95 countries
including 3,000 high added-value digital transformation experts
€2bn+
in EBITDA
€10bn+
in revenue
~€1bn
in net free cash flow
A well-balanced global footprint
Revenue breakdown by activity
Specialized Services
Americas **
11%45%
EMEA & APAC
44%
*Aggregated estimated 2023 figures of the two companies **North America, India, the Philippines, and LATAM
"With more than 99.9% of Majorel's shares tendered in
the offer, this success reflects the transaction's relevance and the potential of high value creation for our shareholders. The acquisition has driven the emergence of a new Teleperformance, one that is stronger in every way, especially in terms of geographies, verticals, and lines of expertise."
Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance
Last steps of the acquisition
October 20, 2023
Results of the offer Offer declared unconditionnal
November 3, 2023
Finalization of the acquisition Results of the offering post-acceptanceperiod > 99.9%
November 1st, 2023
November 8, 2023
1st Majorel
Settlement
consolidation
November 28, 2023
December 11, 2023
Squeeze out
Delisting of Majorel
Post acceptance
Closing
Squeeze out and Delisting
period
Shareholders' NewsletterDecember 2023 - 02
STRATEGY ACQUISITION OF MAJOREL: THE "NEW TELEPERFORMANCE"
The acquisition of Majorel provides Teleperformance with a new springboard for further growth over the next few years
With this transaction, the Group is strengthening:
1 its global footprint, especially in Europe, including France and Germany, where Teleperformance has a relatively limited
presence, as well as in Asia and Africa
2 its positioning in a number of high- growth potential verticals, such as
financial services, insurance and luxury goods
3 its high added-value lines of expertise on claim management and end-to-enddocument processing as additional
opportunities
Synergies confirmed
Thecombinationwillcreateawiderangeofsynergies, in terms of both revenue and costs.
The cost synergy plan has been confirmed, with projected savings well into the initial target range of €100 million to €150 million.
The key areas for synergy opportunities are IT
(licenses, hardware, procurement, etc.), site management and cost mutualization.
Saham Group and Bertelsmann Group, former reference shareholders of Majorel, each take up 3.6% of Teleperformance's capital, for a total holding of 7.2%
In addition, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, founder of the Saham Group, is set to join Teleperformance's Board of Directors in early 2024.
Countries in which
Teleperformance operates
Top 10 countries in which Teleperformance operates by headcount
Countries served
Majorel's main operations
CLICK HERE to access the documentation related
to the Majorel acquisition online
Shareholders' Newsletter December 2023 - 03
FINANCE SOLID REVENUE GROWTH OVER THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2023 AND OUTLOOK
"We expect to return nearly €600 million in cash to shareholders in 2023"
Three questions for Olivier Rigaudy,
Deputy CEO and Group CFO
01
What are the key takeaways from the
03
What is the Group's policy in terms of
revenue announcement for the first
cash return to shareholders?
nine months of 2023?
We expect to return nearly €600 million
Revenue for the first nine months of 2023
in cash to shareholders in 2023, resulting from
amounted to €5,949 million, representing an
dividends for €227 million and share buybacks for
increase
of +6.0% on a like-for-like basis, excluding
around €350 million.
the impact of the year-on-year decline in the
In August 2023, the Group launched a share
contribution from Covid contracts. This like-for-like
buyback program for a total amount of up to
growth was satisfactory, even as the economic and
€500 million. The opportunity arose from the
geopolitical environment remained uncertain. It
Group's strong cash flow generation, its unrivaled,
reflects the resilience and diversity of
industry-leading performance in a challenging
Teleperformance's client portfolio by region, by
macroeconomic environment, and its future
industry and by service line.
growth prospects, none of which were properly
This performance is notably underpinned by solid
reflected in its stock price.
gains in operations in Europe and in India, and in
Teleperformance's financial flexibility is solid. The
Specialized Services, as well as robust momentum
Group has an investment capacity of around
in the social media, content moderation, financial
€1 billion. Following the acquisition of Majorel and
services and healthcare sectors.
completion of this share buyback program, the
Group's net debt leverage remains under control,
02
What is the outlook for the full year?
at around 2.0x*, which will enable it to continue
The environment is still challenging, with
developing in key markets in the years ahead.
many US companies tightening their
* Based on est. 2023 aggregated annual figures for
budgets and consumer behavior evolving post
Teleperformance and Majorel.
Covid. We are targeting satisfactory like-for-like
revenue growth in the low end of the 6% to 8%
initial guidance range, excluding the impact of
lower revenue from Covid support contracts and
hyperinflation in Turkey and Argentina. In addition,
CLICK HERE
we confirm our EBITA margin target. Following
the acquisition, Majorel will be consolidated as of
to access the first nine months 2023
revenue press release published on
November 1, 2023.
November 6, 2023
TELEPERFORMANCE SHARE PRICE (IN €)*
OVER 10 YEARS
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
+178%
100
50
+80%
CAC 40
0
07/02/2015
01/02/2016
07/02/2016
07/02/2017
01/02/2019
07/02/2019
07/02/2020
07/02/2021
07/02/2022
02/07/2022
01/02/2023
07/02/202312/15/2023
01/02/2014
07/02/2014
01/02/2015
01/02/2017
01/02/2018
07/02/2018
01/02/2014
01/02/2021
* Compared to the CAC 40 index rebased Teleperformance share price as of January 1, 2014
KEY FIGURES
FIRST NINE MONTHS 2023 REVENUE:
€5,949m
+6.0% like-for-like,
excluding impact of Covid contracts*
REVENUE BY ACTIVITY (€m)
6,002 5,9498421,009 +17.1%*
+9.9%*
1,976
1,888
+1.8%*
1,237
1,179
1,947
1,873
-0.2%*
9M 2022
9M 2023
North America
LATAM
& APAC
Europe & MEA
Specialized
(EMEA)
Services
- At constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates, and excluding the impact of lower revenue from Covid support contracts
FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED
- Like-for-likerevenue growth in the low end of the +6% to +8% initial guidance range*
- EBITA margin target of around 16%
- Consolidation of Majorel from November 1, 2023
CASH RETURN TO
SHAREHOLDERSOF NEARLY €600 MILLION BY END-2023
- Share buybacks
- Dividends
-
At constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates, and excluding the impact of lower revenue from Covid support contracts and excluding the
exchange rate volatility impact related to countries with hyperinflation
SUCCESSFUL ISSUE OF €1.4BN IN LONG-TERM BONDS, MORE THAN 5.1X OVER-SUBSCRIBED
This outcome illustrates the market's confidence in Teleperformance's creditworthiness and its "BBB" Standard & Poor's rating. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refinance the Majorel acquisition.
Two tranches were issued:
- a 5-year senior bond for €700 million with a 5.25% coupon,
- an 8-year senior bond for €700 million, with a 5.75% coupon.
Shareholders' Newsletter December 2023 - 04
COMMUNICATION NEW POSITIONING: "ADAPT TO MASTER THE FUTURE"
Adapt to
Master the Future
ADAPT
to MASTER
Today, more than
Teleperformance is a global
ever, technological
leader in digital business
innovations mean
services, blending the best
adapting to change.
of advanced technology with
human empathy.
the FUTURE
To meet the evolving needs of its clients and the world's biggest brands, Teleperformance is accelerating its digital transformation, relying notably on artificial intelligence to make its solutions simpler, faster and safer.
Shareholders' Newsletter December 2023 - 05
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Teleperformance strengthens its commitment to Impact Sourcing
NOVEMBER 2023
The Group joined the Impact Sourcing Alliance,
whose mission is to support sharing Impact Sourcing information and best practices globally among Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) players.
JUNE 2023
Teleperformance has also committed to recruiting 500 refugees
over the next three years in Europe in partnership with Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent).
CLICK HERE
to read the June 22, 2023 press release
DID YOU KNOW?
Impact Sourcing refers to initiatives designed to offer job opportunities to people facing barriers to employment.
Around20%oftheGroup'sworkforcecomesfrom these programs, the vast majority of whom are young people without qualifications.
GREAT PLACE TO WORK®
Fortune ranks Teleperformance among World's Top 5 Best Workplaces in 2023
The results of the Great Place to Work® survey, collected from 14.8 million employees worldwide, have ranked Teleperformance among the top 25 global leaders for the third consecutive year.
More than 99% of Teleperformance employees work in a Great Place to Work®-certified location.
CLICK HERE
to read the November 20, 2023 press release
LATEST NEWS
World Clean-up Day
Employees around the world took part in World Clean-upDay on September 16, 2023.
Global agreement between
Teleperformance and UNI
Global Union
Global agreement between
Partnership with
The global agreement between
Teleperformance and UNI
Feed the Children
Teleperformance and UNI Global Union
Global Union
has been implemented in Colombia,
For the start of the 2023 school year,
Romania,The globalPoland,agreementJamaica and ElbetweenSalvador
Teleperformance has provided
sinceTeleperformanceit was signedaindDecemberUNI Global2022Union.
more than 2,800 American families
has been implemented in Colombia,
with school supplies and food, in
Romania, Poland, Jamaica and El Salvador
partnership with Feed the Children.
CLICK HERE
since it wasto readsignedthe UNI'sin Decemberpress release2022.
published on December 13, 2023
Shareholders' Newsletter December 2023 - 06
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION TP AI OPEN DOORS FOR INVESTORS
Concrete examples of using AI in core Teleperformance operations
TP AI Open Doors in Zoetermeer, Netherlands
"TP AI Open Doors was organized on September 21, 2023, at Zoetermeer (Netherlands) and Santa Clara (United States) sites. The event gave more than 65 investors and analysts the opportunity to understand how the Group has been improving its performance by integrating artificial intelligence into its operations for several years. We are convinced that new technologies remain a major lever of growth and excellence for Teleperformance and its partners."
Bhupender Singh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and President of Group Transformation
Presentation by Samsung on its partnership with Teleperformance
Enthusiastic testimonials from investors on
TP AI Open Doors
Samsung is one of the world's largest producers of electronic devices. Samsung Benelux and Teleperformance have built a solid partnership over almost a decade. Investors were highly impressed by the concrete and comprehensive presentation by Daan van der Mijden, Samsung Benelux's Senior Director of Customer Service.
"I was very honored to present the partnership with Teleperformance at TP AI Open Doors. This
partnership has transformed Samsung customer experience by setting up a 24/7 service combining bots and human advisors, enabling
Daan van der Mijden, advisors to focus on complex Senior Director Customer queries."
Service, Samsung
"The event highlighted the significant use of AI throughout the organization and also highlighted the complications of AI and its ability to disrupt human interaction"
summarized a North American investor.
"Meeting Samsung's representative was incredibly useful to understand the clients' perspective. (…)
Also really appreciated having videos of concrete examples of bots and real agent use cases" commented a French investor.
TP AI Open Doors in Santa Clara, United States
CLICK HERE
to ask the TP AI Open Doors presentation
LATEST NEWS ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Teleperformance deploys AI solutions leveraging ServiceNow cloud platform
Thanks to a single simplified knowledge management system and automation of certain transactional tasks, Teleperformance enhances the employee experience, increases producivity and transforms its operations.
Teleperformance expands Microsoft
partnership by launching TP GenAI, a generative AI platform
Teleperformance leverages Microsoft Azure artificial intelligence tools to deliver a better customer experience.
CLICK HERE
CLICK HERE
to read the June 13, 2023 press release
to read the June 20, 2023 press release
Shareholders' Newsletter December 2023 - 07
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
AWARDS
With a score of 70/100, up 4 points vs. 2022, Teleperformance is well above the 46/100 average for its sector. The marked
increase in the social criterion (+9 points) highlights the Group's efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, social dialogue, employee development and respect of human rights. Its steady rise since 2019 (+15 points) confirms the validity of its CSR approach.
Teleperformance's Investor Friendly approach recognized once again in the Institutional Investors Extel
annual ranking
based on investor votes (survey results published in September 2023). The Group was ranked in the Top 1 or 2 in five different categories within the Business & Employment Services sector in Europe.
SHARE INFORMATION
LISTING
Euronext Paris, compartment A
Symbols:
Euronext ticker: TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807
Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP
Euronext sector classification:
Professional Business Support Services (ICB)
Number of outstanding shares: 63,443,054 as of December 15, 2023
Market capitalization:
€7.8bn as of December 15, 2023
Global indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard et Euronext Tech Leaders
ESG indices: CAC 40 ESG (since 2022) Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 (since 2015), EURO STOXX 50 ESG (since 2020), MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (since 2019), FTSE4Good (since 2018), et S&P Global 1200 ESG (since 2017)
ESG Ratings MSCI : A
CAPITAL
In September 2023, the Group had nearly 530 identified institutional investors, broken down geographically* as follows:
16%22%
3%
35%
24%
Continental Europe
Asia &
United
(excluding France)
Middle East
Kingdom
North
France
& Ireland
America
*Based on the country of the company owning the shares
Following the finalization of the Majorel acquisition, Teleperformance's shareholding structure changed as follows (as of December 15, 2023):
2.0% 3.6%* 3.6%*
4.1 %
11,0%
76%
Daniel
Saham
Bertelsmann
Julien
Group
Group
Treasury
Retail
Others
shares
shareholders
(institutionnal
investors mainly)
*New shareholders
SE - Investor Relations and Financial Communication department. Design-production: agence C2C BY COMON / TMBRS
SAVE THE DATE
March 6, 2024
2023 Annual Results
(indicative agenda)
April 30, 2024
First-quarter 2024 revenue
Second half 2024
Capital Market Days
(event date will be announed soon)
Publication management: Teleperformance
Investor Relations and Financial Communication department
21-25, rue Balzac - 75008 Paris
investor@teleperformance.com
LET'S KEEP IN TOUCH!
Sign up to receive all our financial documentation and key Teleperformance news by email by sending a message to investor@teleperformance.com or writing to us via the Group's website: teleperformance.com /"Contact us" section
www.teleperformance.com
© Teleperformance SE Property.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Teleperformance SE published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 19:00:48 UTC.