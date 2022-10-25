Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:06 2022-10-25 am EDT
272.70 EUR   +2.06%
09:54aTeleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E868214
PU
10/24Teleperformance : Towards a Greener Tomorrow
PU
10/18Teleperformance : 2022 Half-Year Results – July 27, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E868214

10/25/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:05.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:04.443 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:03.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SAFRAN Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:02.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:06.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:05.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:04.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:03.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:02.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:06.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:05.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:04.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:03.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:02.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:32:02.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:28:02.2 Declarations Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:18:02.33 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T11:52:02.233 Declarations Document SII Link
null 2022-10-25T11:42:06.457 Prospectus Approbation GECINA Link
null 2022-10-25T11:42:03.15 Prospectus Approbation PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-10-25T10:44:55.74 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:44:54.667 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:44:53.703 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-10-25T10:39:30.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:34:09.153 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:28:45.117 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:23:25.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:17:28.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:12:02.79 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:06:02.623 ResultatOffre Document NEXTSTAGE Link
null 2022-10-25T10:04:03.037 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:12:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document DNXCORP Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:06.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document MOULINVEST Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:05.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:05.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:04.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:03.2 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:07.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:06.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:05.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:04.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:02.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:06.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:06 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:05.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document DEKUPLE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:04.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:38:04.087 Declarations Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:38:03.123 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:34:03.11 ResultatOffre Document CAST Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:48:03.01 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:08.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:06.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:05.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:04.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:03.173 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:07.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:06.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:05.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document COVIVIO Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:03.187 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:07.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:06.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:05.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:04.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:03.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
null 2022-10-24T11:36:04.04 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BONDUELLE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:12:10.21 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:12:06.26 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:17.627 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:11.44 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:06.737 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:15.593 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:10.357 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:04.267 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:17.027 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:10.883 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:04.167 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:04:12.96 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:04:06.317 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T10:04:03.633 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:36:03.497 Declarations Document JACQUET METALS Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:34:03.297 Declarations Document FIGEAC AERO Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:32:04.803 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:39.923 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:36.397 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:31.95 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:28.65 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:19.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:09.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:56.357 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:48.447 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:40.81 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:34.837 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:05:14.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:59:53.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:54:34.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:49:14.89 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:43:55.917 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:38:37.397 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:33:17.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:53:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
09:54aTeleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E868214
PU
10/24Teleperformance : Towards a Greener Tomorrow
PU
10/18Teleperformance : 2022 Half-Year Results – July 27, 2022
PU
10/18Inflation drives global firms eastward in Europe in search of cost savings
RE
10/07Teleperformance : Rise Above the Great Resignation
PU
10/03Teleperformance : Supports Jonian Dolphin Conservation in Italy
PU
09/21Teleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E862144
PU
09/15Teleperformance : Information on remuneration of executive officers – July 2022
PU
09/13French Call Center Operator Teleperformance to Become Part of Euronext's CAC 40 ESG Ind..
MT
09/12Teleperformance recognized by Frost & Sullivan with Customer Value Leadership Award for..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEPERFORMANCE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 179 M 8 082 M 8 082 M
Net income 2022 676 M 668 M 668 M
Net Debt 2022 2 235 M 2 209 M 2 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 15 784 M 15 599 M 15 599 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 420 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 267,20 €
Average target price 396,24 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-31.84%15 599
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.32%41 260
EDENRED SE23.98%12 388
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.24%10 926
LG CORP.-2.47%8 676
GENPACT LIMITED-11.32%8 637