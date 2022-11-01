Advanced search
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:13 2022-11-01 am EDT
266.20 EUR   -1.88%
10:50aTeleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E869493
PU
10/28France's Teleperformance Buys US Recruitment Group PSG Global Solutions For $300 Million
MT
10/27Transcript : PSG Global Solutions LLC, Teleperformance SE - M&A Call
CI
Teleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E869493

11/01/2022 | 10:50am EDT
Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
10:50aTeleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E869493
PU
10/28France's Teleperformance Buys US Recruitment Group PSG Global Solutions For $300 Million
MT
10/27Transcript : PSG Global Solutions LLC, Teleperformance SE - M&A Call
CI
10/27Teleperformance SE acquired PSG Global Solutions LLC from its management and private investors
CI
10/25Teleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2022E868214
PU
10/24Teleperformance : Towards a Greener Tomorrow
PU
10/18Teleperformance : 2022 Half-Year Results – July 27, 2022
PU
10/18Inflation drives global firms eastward in Europe in search of cost savings
RE
10/07Teleperformance : Rise Above the Great Resignation
PU
10/03Teleperformance : Supports Jonian Dolphin Conservation in Italy
PU
Analyst Recommendations on TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Financials
Sales 2022 8 182 M 8 091 M 8 091 M
Net income 2022 684 M 676 M 676 M
Net Debt 2022 2 224 M 2 199 M 2 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 16 026 M 15 847 M 15 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 420 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 271,30 €
Average target price 396,24 €
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-30.79%15 847
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.52%43 416
EDENRED SE28.07%12 804
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.09%11 214
GENPACT LIMITED-8.63%8 899
LG CORP.-2.10%8 802