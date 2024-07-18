Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - customer experience management services (83.7%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.3%), North America and Asia/Pacific (36.3%), Latin America (22.5%) and other (4.9%); - specialized services (16.3%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection. At the end of 2023, the group had over 490,000 employees in 99 countries and offers its services in over 300 languages across over 170 markets. Net sales by customer sector break down into healthcare (56%), government services (13%), insurance (10%), financial services (7%) and other (14%).

Sector Business Support Services