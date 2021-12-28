Teleperformance : Elevating Digital Transformation Initiatives, Today

Nowadays, the importance of digital technology has exponentially heightened, especially after a global pandemic that disrupted the world in 2020. Today, we are seeing accelerated AI, digital channel interactions, advanced data analytics, chatbot integration, automation, or virtual care dominating the digital landscape-all these changing the way customer interactions are handled, created, and elevated. Thus, digital transformation is no longer an additional benefit, it is now necessary in order to thrive in today's rapidly evolving world. Here are a few statements elaborating why: Digital transformation allows efficiency and accuracy that can help improve business performance

It elevates the customer experience, addressing the customers' expectations for faster, simpler, safer interactions and service

It improves business resiliency and ability to adapt to changing customer needs

It enhances customer interactions In addition, IT Pro explored the many benefits of implementing a digital strategy: Digital transformation can empower employees and allow them to become more effective

It helps organizations and businesses make decisions effectively and quickly

Digital Transformation Insights and Trends

Data researcher International Data Corporation reported that global spending on digital transformation technologies and services will grow 4 percent in 2020 to 1.3 trillion U.S. dollars

Forbes stated that digitally mature companies are 23% more profitable

Statista stated in their report that digitally transformed enterprises accounted for 13.5 trillion U.S. dollars of the global GDP in 2018; it is predicted to account for 53.3 trillion U.S. dollars by 2023

Global spending on digital transformation will increase to 4 trillion U.S. dollars, according to Statista

according to Statista The average percentage of digital interactions rose globally, according to McKinsey Our very own Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab (CX Lab) also detailed insights in their white paper "Redefining the Customer Experience for a Post-COVID-19 World," highlighting the following observations concerning digital transformation: The growth in customer service demand from online-based services was evident

from online-based services There is a noted acceleration in mobile app adoption

Chat with Live Agent will surpass Email/Web form by 2021

by 2021 Chatbots will engage with nearly twice as many users within two years

as many users within two years Channel growth will soon propel Instant Messaging into the fifth position in terms of usage

Riding the Digital Transformation Wave

How are the world's most popular brands harnessing the many capabilities and opportunities of digital transformation? A prominent hair salon brand is successfully utilizing its mobile +geotagging application to serve customers better: customers fill in their profile-hair length, natural color, fringe, and expectations, then they can create a new look. They take photos of themselves to test different cuts and colors to find the style that suits them.

A world-famous furniture brand is using Augmented Reality (AR) to allow customers to virtually choose furniture before purchasing.

Robot Retail: a local grocery used robots to conduct grocery deliveries to customers in the area.

A popular beverage is redefining the industry by moving 60% of their on-premises workloads to the Cloud.

The Right Balance of High-tech, High-Touch

In this age of everything-digital and hyperconnectivity, every interaction counts. Understanding the new customer mindset-where convenience and speed are of great importance-is crucial. The ability to proactively determine the right customer experience delivery is critical in retaining and inviting customers in today's digital age. Teleperformance puts our clients' needs at the heart of transformation. Being a global leader in the industry has allowed us to develop a framework that empowers brands and businesses to build a sustainable transformation program. We do this with our high-tech, high-touch approach: striking the right balance between harnessing the power of technology and allowing it to assist our employees, who remain at the heart of each interaction.

" " Automation technology cannot work solely by itself-it also requires the human touch. Combining both humans and technology together allows businesses to provide enhanced customer experience. -Sid Mukherjee, Teleperformance's Global Head of Technology, Analytics, and Process Excellence (T.A.P. ™)