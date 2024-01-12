Teleperformance: Group-wide Verego SRS certification
The certification was achieved after a six-month assessment of its activities at 26 sites worldwide, following a review of over 100 documents, an employee survey, as well as an audit of the sites' alignment with the group's CSR practices.
The contact center group claims in particular a 'continuous and significant improvement in supply chain responsibility and performance, and a commitment to habitat protection'.
