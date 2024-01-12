Teleperformance: Group-wide Verego SRS certification

Teleperformance announces that it has been awarded group-wide Verego SRS (Social Responsibility Standard) certification for the 10th consecutive year, with scores in each of the five areas assessed once again among the highest in the sector.



The certification was achieved after a six-month assessment of its activities at 26 sites worldwide, following a review of over 100 documents, an employee survey, as well as an audit of the sites' alignment with the group's CSR practices.



The contact center group claims in particular a 'continuous and significant improvement in supply chain responsibility and performance, and a commitment to habitat protection'.



