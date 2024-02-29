TELEPERFORMANCE : HSBC reiterates buy recommendation, target 220 euros

On Thursday, HSBC reiterated its buy recommendation and 220-euro price target on Telepeformance, whose shares fell 14% yesterday on renewed concerns about the impact of AI on the group's business.



In a research note, the broker recalls that the emergence of new technologies is often synonymous with increased complexity for customers, who could be reassured by Telepeformance's approach combining artificial intelligence and human skills.



With the share price back at its all-time lows of 2012 and October 2023, HSBC believes that the market is exaggerating the risks associated with AI, while ignoring the opportunities that lie ahead.



We remain optimistic that Teleperformance will become a provider of AI-powered solutions", he insists, acknowledging that AI could certainly penalize sales, but also bolster margins.



According to the broker, the French group could also unveil 'ambitious' targets for 2027 at its strategy meeting next week, in this case an annual sales growth forecast of 5% accompanied by an improvement in margins, which should enable it to post EPS growth of 12% per year.



