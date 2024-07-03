Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:

- 123,210 shares

- €3,233,285.54 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,616

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,151

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 529,427 shares for € 57,186,535.39

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 505,477 shares for € 54,872,708.31

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 99,260 shares

- € 5,478,635.46 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,644

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,110

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 420,591 shares for € 53,946,382.30

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 391,347 shares for € 50,669,959.64

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5 616 529 427 57 186 535,39 5 151 505 477 54 872 708,31 02/01/2024 24 2 600 343 876,00 36 3 600 479 340,00 03/01/2024 96 8 200 1 059 276,00 2 200 26 680,00 04/01/2024 12 1 600 205 936,00 45 2 440 316 053,20 05/01/2024 38 3 200 412 416,00 19 2 660 345 374,40 08/01/2024 28 2 800 361 760,00 53 4 300 563 042,00 09/01/2024 57 5 400 688 554,00 39 3 900 506 025,00 10/01/2024 35 3 800 490 656,00 32 2 631 341 188,08 11/01/2024 31 4 000 533 040,00 87 8 720 1 171 183,20 12/01/2024 - - - 64 6 200 853 120,00 15/01/2024 52 5 300 727 849,00 12 1 400 195 048,00 16/01/2024 71 5 600 747 488,00 6 400 53 740,00 17/01/2024 79 6 600 858 792,00 18 2 200 288 728,00 18/01/2024 3 400 51 860,00 56 5 200 682 188,00 19/01/2024 - - - 125 10 100 1 403 092,00 22/01/2024 70 6 600 940 170,00 121 7 200 1 038 456,00 23/01/2024 - - - 100 7 000 1 032 500,00 24/01/2024 - - - 68 3 000 455 400,00 25/01/2024 124 8 690 1 288 205,60 - - - 26/01/2024 3 400 57 800,00 76 8 566 1 272 051,00 29/01/2024 47 3 400 499 154,00 9 1 000 147 780,00 30/01/2024 12 1 400 206 962,00 30 2 600 386 880,00 31/01/2024 39 4 400 645 568,00 6 600 88 380,00 01/02/2024 122 9 305 1 317 681,05 4 400 57 480,00 02/02/2024 1 200 28 300,00 52 3 600 514 476,00 05/02/2024 5 600 85 380,00 19 2 200 315 172,00 06/02/2024 15 1 800 257 490,00 72 5 400 776 736,00 07/02/2024 79 7 000 993 790,00 1 200 28 820,00 08/02/2024 17 1 734 244 407,30 25 1 950 276 256,50 09/02/2024 39 3 081 429 090,87 - - - 12/02/2024 5 800 111 760,00 51 3 500 489 965,00 13/02/2024 135 8 785 1 201 700,15 - - - 14/02/2024 31 2 800 379 344,00 24 1 700 231 455,00 15/02/2024 26 2 200 296 494,00 73 4 400 596 816,00 16/02/2024 95 8 200 1 123 072,00 90 7 200 994 392,00 19/02/2024 37 3 200 431 232,00 28 2 200 297 660,00 20/02/2024 66 5 200 695 604,00 27 3 000 402 210,00 21/02/2024 28 3 000 401 910,00 25 2 400 323 640,00 22/02/2024 31 3 200 427 904,00 37 2 891 389 012,96 23/02/2024 49 4 000 529 280,00 35 3 309 439 931,55 26/02/2024 50 4 400 576 664,00 22 1 200 158 580,00 27/02/2024 34 3 620 476 609,20 64 6 200 819 454,00 28/02/2024 94 9 450 1 246 549,50 53 5 000 669 100,00 29/02/2024 67 7 000 809 200,00 68 5 500 640 090,00 01/03/2024 137 13 700 1 521 796,00 45 4 400 497 772,00 04/03/2024 43 2 786 307 602,26 30 3 400 381 174,00 05/03/2024 72 7 114 789 938,56 61 9 300 1 045 320,00 06/03/2024 101 10 356 1 149 101,76 77 9 410 1 048 932,70 07/03/2024 120 9 400 872 320,00 - - - 08/03/2024 51 4 100 358 422,00 13 1 500 132 840,00 11/03/2024 62 5 800 485 344,00 35 4 184 354 468,48 12/03/2024 128 11 947 1 014 061,36 88 11 316 969 441,72 13/03/2024 71 7 189 605 098,13 72 7 200 612 648,00 14/03/2024 51 4 417 378 757,75 53 5 700 491 625,00 15/03/2024 80 6 683 575 005,32 58 7 500 649 875,00 18/03/2024 65 5 917 506 081,01 34 3 600 311 004,00 19/03/2024 103 7 700 646 723,00 52 6 700 564 743,00 20/03/2024 48 4 600 385 020,00 61 6 600 557 898,00 21/03/2024 33 3 300 290 862,00 58 5 959 526 716,01 22/03/2024 30 4 000 360 400,00 64 5 641 511 131,01 25/03/2024 9 1 000 90 340,00 3 200 18 280,00 26/03/2024 27 2 200 197 208,00 29 2 800 252 364,00 27/03/2024 20 2 200 199 166,00 17 2 100 191 583,00 28/03/2024 29 2 377 214 405,40 15 1 400 126 644,00 02/04/2024 61 5 423 482 918,15 34 4 928 440 760,32 03/04/2024 64 8 737 778 990,92 63 8 972 801 648,20 04/04/2024 60 5 463 483 256,98 20 2 600 231 088,00 05/04/2024 36 3 400 301 274,00 43 5 600 501 648,00 08/04/2024 17 2 000 181 620,00 33 4 200 387 240,00 09/04/2024 5 200 18 760,00 31 3 400 323 340,00 10/04/2024 111 11 800 1 107 784,00 35 4 600 438 702,00 11/04/2024 62 6 600 600 204,00 41 4 000 367 080,00 12/04/2024 35 5 000 451 150,00 49 4 882 446 361,26 15/04/2024 56 4 400 390 764,00 22 2 918 261 190,18 16/04/2024 64 5 200 457 652,00 60 6 800 600 644,00 17/04/2024 73 7 000 610 610,00 32 3 000 262 380,00 18/04/2024 20 2 400 207 240,00 25 2 900 252 039,00 19/04/2024 27 3 200 277 696,00 30 4 000 349 640,00 22/04/2024 8 600 53 340,00 74 7 800 698 100,00 23/04/2024 33 3 700 332 112,00 55 4 600 415 242,00 24/04/2024 30 3 600 324 720,00 27 2 600 235 560,00 25/04/2024 75 8 000 706 240,00 37 3 424 303 674,56 26/04/2024 32 3 000 266 790,00 64 7 276 650 619,92 29/04/2024 19 2 200 196 834,00 25 3 400 305 694,00 30/04/2024 78 10 200 893 826,00 26 1 800 162 882,00 02/05/2024 16 1 800 168 066,00 72 6 898 661 104,32 03/05/2024 34 3 200 307 904,00 28 2 702 264 093,48 06/05/2024 - - - 72 5 200 510 120,00 07/05/2024 35 3 000 297 390,00 66 5 000 502 600,00 08/05/2024 11 1 200 119 100,00 17 1 400 139 734,00 09/05/2024 13 1 600 158 784,00 12 800 79 920,00 10/05/2024 4 600 59 760,00 29 2 400 243 072,00 13/05/2024 8 701 72 700,71 46 4 200 442 638,00 14/05/2024 63 5 401 569 157,38 69 6 200 658 316,00 15/05/2024 13 1 200 127 548,00 39 4 600 495 466,00 16/05/2024 47 4 300 470 506,00 50 4 400 484 308,00 17/05/2024 56 4 200 452 676,00 - - - 20/05/2024 24 1 297 139 038,40 75 7 600 825 968,00 21/05/2024 50 5 603 607 029,02 53 5 000 545 200,00 22/05/2024 22 2 400 256 632,00 27 3 800 407 436,00 23/05/2024 25 2 800 296 212,00 15 1 400 150 444,00 24/05/2024 43 3 200 337 024,00 46 4 800 508 752,00 27/05/2024 4 800 86 024,00 54 6 400 691 776,00 28/05/2024 50 5 000 519 250,00 22 2 800 292 124,00 29/05/2024 39 4 400 453 640,00 9 1 200 124 824,00 30/05/2024 61 4 600 464 968,00 33 4 100 418 446,00 31/05/2024 35 4 000 409 640,00 65 5 600 578 032,00 03/06/2024 - - - 39 3 000 318 630,00 04/06/2024 52 5 800 609 522,00 18 2 000 211 240,00 05/06/2024 60 6 000 622 140,00 49 3 400 354 858,00 06/06/2024 30 2 800 289 072,00 36 3 676 381 090,92 07/06/2024 18 2 600 268 398,00 44 5 124 532 281,12 10/06/2024 58 4 400 449 812,00 13 1 000 102 880,00 11/06/2024 104 13 509 1 348 063,11 43 2 400 245 808,00 12/06/2024 36 3 000 298 530,00 37 5 400 541 026,00 13/06/2024 91 7 000 692 020,00 19 2 400 239 040,00 14/06/2024 84 6 400 609 728,00 4 600 58 962,00 17/06/2024 4 192 17 856,00 67 8 700 832 503,00 18/06/2024 5 600 58 842,00 97 8 229 814 341,84 19/06/2024 8 650 65 227,50 45 4 171 421 437,84 20/06/2024 25 3 000 306 870,00 61 5 600 575 064,00 21/06/2024 42 4 300 436 106,00 16 1 800 183 276,00 24/06/2024 73 5 900 593 894,00 38 5 900 595 900,00 25/06/2024 58 5 500 542 190,00 42 3 800 375 630,00 26/06/2024 17 2 400 237 888,00 36 4 200 419 076,00 27/06/2024 39 3 400 339 932,00 55 7 141 729 810,20 28/06/2024 66 7 800 773 136,00 28 1 659 167 990,34

