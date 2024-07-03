Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:

- 123,210 shares
- €3,233,285.54 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,616
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,151
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 529,427 shares for € 57,186,535.39
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 505,477 shares for € 54,872,708.31

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 99,260 shares
- € 5,478,635.46 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,644
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,110
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 420,591 shares for € 53,946,382.30
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 391,347 shares for € 50,669,959.64

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume in EUR

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

5 616

529 427

57 186 535,39

 

5 151

505 477

54 872 708,31

02/01/2024

24

2 600

343 876,00

 

36

3 600

479 340,00

03/01/2024

96

8 200

1 059 276,00

 

2

200

26 680,00

04/01/2024

12

1 600

205 936,00

 

45

2 440

316 053,20

05/01/2024

38

3 200

412 416,00

 

19

2 660

345 374,40

08/01/2024

28

2 800

361 760,00

 

53

4 300

563 042,00

09/01/2024

57

5 400

688 554,00

 

39

3 900

506 025,00

10/01/2024

35

3 800

490 656,00

 

32

2 631

341 188,08

11/01/2024

31

4 000

533 040,00

 

87

8 720

1 171 183,20

12/01/2024

-

-

-

 

64

6 200

853 120,00

15/01/2024

52

5 300

727 849,00

 

12

1 400

195 048,00

16/01/2024

71

5 600

747 488,00

 

6

400

53 740,00

17/01/2024

79

6 600

858 792,00

 

18

2 200

288 728,00

18/01/2024

3

400

51 860,00

 

56

5 200

682 188,00

19/01/2024

-

-

-

 

125

10 100

1 403 092,00

22/01/2024

70

6 600

940 170,00

 

121

7 200

1 038 456,00

23/01/2024

-

-

-

 

100

7 000

1 032 500,00

24/01/2024

-

-

-

 

68

3 000

455 400,00

25/01/2024

124

8 690

1 288 205,60

 

-

-

-

26/01/2024

3

400

57 800,00

 

76

8 566

1 272 051,00

29/01/2024

47

3 400

499 154,00

 

9

1 000

147 780,00

30/01/2024

12

1 400

206 962,00

 

30

2 600

386 880,00

31/01/2024

39

4 400

645 568,00

 

6

600

88 380,00

01/02/2024

122

9 305

1 317 681,05

 

4

400

57 480,00

02/02/2024

1

200

28 300,00

 

52

3 600

514 476,00

05/02/2024

5

600

85 380,00

 

19

2 200

315 172,00

06/02/2024

15

1 800

257 490,00

 

72

5 400

776 736,00

07/02/2024

79

7 000

993 790,00

 

1

200

28 820,00

08/02/2024

17

1 734

244 407,30

 

25

1 950

276 256,50

09/02/2024

39

3 081

429 090,87

 

-

-

-

12/02/2024

5

800

111 760,00

 

51

3 500

489 965,00

13/02/2024

135

8 785

1 201 700,15

 

-

-

-

14/02/2024

31

2 800

379 344,00

 

24

1 700

231 455,00

15/02/2024

26

2 200

296 494,00

 

73

4 400

596 816,00

16/02/2024

95

8 200

1 123 072,00

 

90

7 200

994 392,00

19/02/2024

37

3 200

431 232,00

 

28

2 200

297 660,00

20/02/2024

66

5 200

695 604,00

 

27

3 000

402 210,00

21/02/2024

28

3 000

401 910,00

 

25

2 400

323 640,00

22/02/2024

31

3 200

427 904,00

 

37

2 891

389 012,96

23/02/2024

49

4 000

529 280,00

 

35

3 309

439 931,55

26/02/2024

50

4 400

576 664,00

 

22

1 200

158 580,00

27/02/2024

34

3 620

476 609,20

 

64

6 200

819 454,00

28/02/2024

94

9 450

1 246 549,50

 

53

5 000

669 100,00

29/02/2024

67

7 000

809 200,00

 

68

5 500

640 090,00

01/03/2024

137

13 700

1 521 796,00

 

45

4 400

497 772,00

04/03/2024

43

2 786

307 602,26

 

30

3 400

381 174,00

05/03/2024

72

7 114

789 938,56

 

61

9 300

1 045 320,00

06/03/2024

101

10 356

1 149 101,76

 

77

9 410

1 048 932,70

07/03/2024

120

9 400

872 320,00

 

-

-

-

08/03/2024

51

4 100

358 422,00

 

13

1 500

132 840,00

11/03/2024

62

5 800

485 344,00

 

35

4 184

354 468,48

12/03/2024

128

11 947

1 014 061,36

 

88

11 316

969 441,72

13/03/2024

71

7 189

605 098,13

 

72

7 200

612 648,00

14/03/2024

51

4 417

378 757,75

 

53

5 700

491 625,00

15/03/2024

80

6 683

575 005,32

 

58

7 500

649 875,00

18/03/2024

65

5 917

506 081,01

 

34

3 600

311 004,00

19/03/2024

103

7 700

646 723,00

 

52

6 700

564 743,00

20/03/2024

48

4 600

385 020,00

 

61

6 600

557 898,00

21/03/2024

33

3 300

290 862,00

 

58

5 959

526 716,01

22/03/2024

30

4 000

360 400,00

 

64

5 641

511 131,01

25/03/2024

9

1 000

90 340,00

 

3

200

18 280,00

26/03/2024

27

2 200

197 208,00

 

29

2 800

252 364,00

27/03/2024

20

2 200

199 166,00

 

17

2 100

191 583,00

28/03/2024

29

2 377

214 405,40

 

15

1 400

126 644,00

02/04/2024

61

5 423

482 918,15

 

34

4 928

440 760,32

03/04/2024

64

8 737

778 990,92

 

63

8 972

801 648,20

04/04/2024

60

5 463

483 256,98

 

20

2 600

231 088,00

05/04/2024

36

3 400

301 274,00

 

43

5 600

501 648,00

08/04/2024

17

2 000

181 620,00

 

33

4 200

387 240,00

09/04/2024

5

200

18 760,00

 

31

3 400

323 340,00

10/04/2024

111

11 800

1 107 784,00

 

35

4 600

438 702,00

11/04/2024

62

6 600

600 204,00

 

41

4 000

367 080,00

12/04/2024

35

5 000

451 150,00

 

49

4 882

446 361,26

15/04/2024

56

4 400

390 764,00

 

22

2 918

261 190,18

16/04/2024

64

5 200

457 652,00

 

60

6 800

600 644,00

17/04/2024

73

7 000

610 610,00

 

32

3 000

262 380,00

18/04/2024

20

2 400

207 240,00

 

25

2 900

252 039,00

19/04/2024

27

3 200

277 696,00

 

30

4 000

349 640,00

22/04/2024

8

600

53 340,00

 

74

7 800

698 100,00

23/04/2024

33

3 700

332 112,00

 

55

4 600

415 242,00

24/04/2024

30

3 600

324 720,00

 

27

2 600

235 560,00

25/04/2024

75

8 000

706 240,00

 

37

3 424

303 674,56

26/04/2024

32

3 000

266 790,00

 

64

7 276

650 619,92

29/04/2024

19

2 200

196 834,00

 

25

3 400

305 694,00

30/04/2024

78

10 200

893 826,00

 

26

1 800

162 882,00

02/05/2024

16

1 800

168 066,00

 

72

6 898

661 104,32

03/05/2024

34

3 200

307 904,00

 

28

2 702

264 093,48

06/05/2024

-

-

-

 

72

5 200

510 120,00

07/05/2024

35

3 000

297 390,00

 

66

5 000

502 600,00

08/05/2024

11

1 200

119 100,00

 

17

1 400

139 734,00

09/05/2024

13

1 600

158 784,00

 

12

800

79 920,00

10/05/2024

4

600

59 760,00

 

29

2 400

243 072,00

13/05/2024

8

701

72 700,71

 

46

4 200

442 638,00

14/05/2024

63

5 401

569 157,38

 

69

6 200

658 316,00

15/05/2024

13

1 200

127 548,00

 

39

4 600

495 466,00

16/05/2024

47

4 300

470 506,00

 

50

4 400

484 308,00

17/05/2024

56

4 200

452 676,00

 

-

-

-

20/05/2024

24

1 297

139 038,40

 

75

7 600

825 968,00

21/05/2024

50

5 603

607 029,02

 

53

5 000

545 200,00

22/05/2024

22

2 400

256 632,00

 

27

3 800

407 436,00

23/05/2024

25

2 800

296 212,00

 

15

1 400

150 444,00

24/05/2024

43

3 200

337 024,00

 

46

4 800

508 752,00

27/05/2024

4

800

86 024,00

 

54

6 400

691 776,00

28/05/2024

50

5 000

519 250,00

 

22

2 800

292 124,00

29/05/2024

39

4 400

453 640,00

 

9

1 200

124 824,00

30/05/2024

61

4 600

464 968,00

 

33

4 100

418 446,00

31/05/2024

35

4 000

409 640,00

 

65

5 600

578 032,00

03/06/2024

-

-

-

 

39

3 000

318 630,00

04/06/2024

52

5 800

609 522,00

 

18

2 000

211 240,00

05/06/2024

60

6 000

622 140,00

 

49

3 400

354 858,00

06/06/2024

30

2 800

289 072,00

 

36

3 676

381 090,92

07/06/2024

18

2 600

268 398,00

 

44

5 124

532 281,12

10/06/2024

58

4 400

449 812,00

 

13

1 000

102 880,00

11/06/2024

104

13 509

1 348 063,11

 

43

2 400

245 808,00

12/06/2024

36

3 000

298 530,00

 

37

5 400

541 026,00

13/06/2024

91

7 000

692 020,00

 

19

2 400

239 040,00

14/06/2024

84

6 400

609 728,00

 

4

600

58 962,00

17/06/2024

4

192

17 856,00

 

67

8 700

832 503,00

18/06/2024

5

600

58 842,00

 

97

8 229

814 341,84

19/06/2024

8

650

65 227,50

 

45

4 171

421 437,84

20/06/2024

25

3 000

306 870,00

 

61

5 600

575 064,00

21/06/2024

42

4 300

436 106,00

 

16

1 800

183 276,00

24/06/2024

73

5 900

593 894,00

 

38

5 900

595 900,00

25/06/2024

58

5 500

542 190,00

 

42

3 800

375 630,00

26/06/2024

17

2 400

237 888,00

 

36

4 200

419 076,00

27/06/2024

39

3 400

339 932,00

 

55

7 141

729 810,20

28/06/2024

66

7 800

773 136,00

 

28

1 659

167 990,34

 