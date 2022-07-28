Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:21 2022-07-28 am EDT
316.10 EUR   -4.53%
TELEPERFORMANCE : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report
PU
Teleperformance Projects 5% Like-for-like Revenue Growth In FY22
MT
TELEPERFORMANCE : 2022 Half-Year Results – Presentation
PU
Teleperformance : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication of the Half-year Financial Report as of June 30, 2022

PARIS, July 28, 2022, Teleperformance announces that it made available to the public and filed with the French Market Authority (Autorité des marchésfinanciers)theHalf-yearFinancialReportasof June30,2022.

This Half-year Financial Report is available on the website of the AMF and on the website of Teleperformance at the following address: www.teleperformance.com, under thesectionInvestors/Financialpublications/ Annualandhalf-yearlyfinancialinformation.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-enddigital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.comFollow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 092 M 8 199 M 8 199 M
Net income 2022 702 M 712 M 712 M
Net Debt 2022 2 177 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 19 575 M 19 833 M 19 833 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 420 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 331,10 €
Average target price 421,78 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.54%19 833
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.66%40 464
EDENRED SE22.53%12 224
BUREAU VERITAS SA-10.76%11 782
LG CORP.-1.24%9 598
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-22.08%8 502