    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:35:15 am EDT
345.00 EUR   +0.23%
Teleperformance : Holds First Metaverse Event Launching 2022 For Fun Festival

04/21/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
Featuring DJ Harrison set and treasure hunt to reveal special, legendary music guest

New York, April 21, 2022 - Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, today announced the 2022 For Fun Festival with an event in the Metaverse revealing a legendary musical guest. Hosted exclusively on TikTok and IG Reels, the annual talent competition is now completely digital. Participants will compete with the chance to win prizes in three distinct categories: music, art, and dance. The competition will continue throughout the year.

"We are a Group of 420,000 people comprised of 100 different nationalities making Teleperformance one of the most diverse companies in the world. There is an unbelievable amount of talent in Teleperformance, and, every year, we celebrate and recognize this diversity and talent through our worldwide For Fun Festival. Since this contest has brought our TP family so much joy over the years, we decided for 2022 to leverage new technology and welcome everyone to join in the fun with our employees and our families," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance. "This year, we are absolutely thrilled to feature a very famous musical guest, and, for the first time, we will use emerging technology, including the Metaverse, to make this a unique global experience. We invite everyone from everywhere in the world to join us, have some fun, and enjoy this special celebration of human talent."

The For Fun Festival 2022 competition allows participants to showcase their talents and passions by making a duet with the guest artist that will be revealed during the launch event.

The big reveal, an exciting set by DJ Harrison, and a musical performance by a legendary artist, and a treasure hunt for a chance to win free NFT wearables will happen on April 22nd at 7pm (UTC).

Official contest rules, details, and information about the For Fun Festival 2022 can be found by visiting Teleperformance on TikTok: @teleperformance_group. To learn more about Teleperformance visit www.teleperformance.com and follow Teleperformance on Twitter: @teleperformance.

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 16:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
