PERMANENT INFORMATION RELATED TO EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' REMUNERATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JULY 26, 2023

In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF corporate governance code, Teleperformance SE (the "Company") publicly discloses the decisions taken, upon proposition of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, by the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on July 26, 2023, with regards to the remuneration elements for 2023 of Mr. Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Bhupender Singh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer since July 1, 2023.

Pursuant to the authorization granted under the terms of the 24th resolution approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 14, 2022, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on July 26, 2023, decided to implement a performance shares plan.

Upon recommendation of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee and in accordance with the remuneration policy approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023 (in its 9th and 10th resolutions), the Board decided to grant 50,000 performance shares in favor of Mr. Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and 22,000 performance shares in favor of Mr. Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The Board also decided, upon recommendation of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, to grant 21,000 performance shares in favor of Mr. Bhupender Singh in respect of his employment contract as President, Group Transformation (in line with the precedent grants), it being specified that the Board decided not to compensate Mr. Bhupender Singh, in agreement with the latter, in respect of his term of office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the period from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

These grants are all subject to a presence criterion and performance criteria set out in the 2022 Universal Registration Document1 (pages 262 to 264). The vesting period in respect of the performance shares is three years.

Furthermore, pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 225-197-1 II of the French Commercial Code, the Board of Directors decided that Mr. Daniel Julien and Mr. Olivier Rigaudy shall retain under the registered form, at least 30% of the vested shares granted in respect of those grants, until the end of their functions. The Board, in agreement with Mr. Bhupender Singh, imposed the same obligation to the latter under his grant.

The present release is set up and made available on the Teleperformance website (teleperformance.com) in accordance with the remuneration policy for 2023 defined and approved in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions and the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF corporate governance code.

