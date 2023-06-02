Advanced search
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:21 2023-06-02 am EDT
141.80 EUR   +0.71%
05:14pTeleperformance : Inside Information / Other news releases
06/01Teleperformance : June 2023
05/29Accenture, Teleperformance, Blackstone, BPEA EQT, KKR, Carlyle, Apax and Warburg Pincus Reportedly Interests for Potential Acquisition of Everise
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teleperformance : Inside Information / Other news releases

06/02/2023 | 05:14pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

Agreement between Teleperformance Group, Inc. and Goldman Sachs International

PARIS, June 2, 2023 - Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced that Teleperformance Group Inc., the US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE, entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs International, on June 2, 2023, in connection with the implementation of the long-term incentive plan decided in July 2020 by Teleperformance Group, Inc.

Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, Goldman Sachs International, independent investment firm, will purchase, for and on behalf of Teleperformance Group Inc., a total of 58,333 shares of Teleperformance SE before June 25, 2023. The maximum purchase price per share shall not exceed €170.

-------------------------------

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI- powered service portfolio ranges from front-officecustomer care to back-officefunctions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 21:13:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
