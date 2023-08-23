to Invest in Teleperformance?

Teleperformance Oceanário campus, Portugal

2

9000

8000

7000

6000

5000

4000

3 398

3 649

4 180

4 441

127.7

6-8% LFL

374.1

Excluding Covid*

8 154

350.0

7 115

300.0

5 355

257.0

250.0

5 732

214.6

201.3

200.0

150.0

117.5

100.0

3000

2 758

85.0

107.7

15.1%

15.5%

16.0%

2 433

37.6 48.8

2000

1000

9.3%

9.7%

67.9

11.2%

10.3%

13.3%

13.6%

14.3%

50.0

12.8%

0.0

-50.0

0-100.0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023F

Revenue (Eur, Mn)

Share Price (Eur)

EBITA

  • Continued growth & profitability; surfing and integrating waves of IVR, Apps, RPA, AI
  • Currently trading at 2017 levels despite over 2x Revenue and 2.4x EBITA

Notes: Considered Share prices (Adj. Close) from 2013 - 2022 as of December end for each year and for 2023, considered share price of 15 Aug'23

3

*Considered Like-for-like growth, excluding the impact of Covid support contracts

(as of Aug. 17, 2023)

6

- 8%

8.2

5.3

2

- 3%

6.5

5.4

1

- 4%

11.6

7.4

1

- 2%

9.1

7.0

-5.8%

8.2

4.9

5

- 6%

12.3

9.3

12

- 17%

16.1

10.6

14 - 15%

20.0

13.3

3

- 5%

26.6

15.8

4

- 7%

14.0

9.2

6 - 7%

29.7

20.2

-1 to +1%

15.8

10.2

4

- 6%

24.0

16.0

-1

- -3%

20.0

11.2

*Growth Includes the impact of acquisitions

** Organic like-for-like basis wherever available

4

  • Factually inaccurate allegation by new Labour Vice Minister of Colombia
    • Investigation officially closed 8 months later with no findings against Teleperformance (see Annexure 1)
    • Teleperformance is rated better than peers in all major ESG indices (see Annexures 2a and 2b)
    • Senior management had to commit significant time to address baseless allegations
  • Solid growth with improving profitability(one of the best even in the extended business services industry) but seen as 'below' guidance
    • Uncertain and turbulent year to forecast(Silicon Valley Bank, Crypto meltdown, Tech 'Year of Efficiency', Unicorns blow up, changing Macro commentary)

5

