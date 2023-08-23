to Invest in Teleperformance?
Teleperformance Oceanário campus, Portugal
2
9000
8000
7000
6000
5000
4000
3 398
3 649
4 180
4 441
127.7
6-8% LFL
374.1
Excluding Covid*
8 154
350.0
7 115
300.0
5 355
257.0
250.0
5 732
214.6
201.3
200.0
150.0
117.5
100.0
3000
2 758
85.0
107.7
15.1%
15.5%
16.0%
2 433
37.6 48.8
2000
1000
9.3%
9.7%
67.9
11.2%
10.3%
13.3%
13.6%
14.3%
50.0
12.8%
0.0
-50.0
0-100.0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
Revenue (Eur, Mn)
Share Price (Eur)
EBITA
- Continued growth & profitability; surfing and integrating waves of IVR, Apps, RPA, AI
- Currently trading at 2017 levels despite over 2x Revenue and 2.4x EBITA
Notes: Considered Share prices (Adj. Close) from 2013 - 2022 as of December end for each year and for 2023, considered share price of 15 Aug'23
3
*Considered Like-for-like growth, excluding the impact of Covid support contracts
(as of Aug. 17, 2023)
6
- 8%
8.2
5.3
2
- 3%
6.5
5.4
1
- 4%
11.6
7.4
1
- 2%
9.1
7.0
-5.8%
8.2
4.9
5
- 6%
12.3
9.3
12
- 17%
16.1
10.6
14 - 15%
20.0
13.3
3
- 5%
26.6
15.8
4
- 7%
14.0
9.2
6 - 7%
29.7
20.2
-1 to +1%
15.8
10.2
4
- 6%
24.0
16.0
-1
- -3%
20.0
11.2
*Growth Includes the impact of acquisitions
** Organic like-for-like basis wherever available
4
- Factually inaccurate allegation by new Labour Vice Minister of Colombia
- Investigation officially closed 8 months later with no findings against Teleperformance (see Annexure 1)
- Teleperformance is rated better than peers in all major ESG indices (see Annexures 2a and 2b)
- Senior management had to commit significant time to address baseless allegations
- Solid growth with improving profitability(one of the best even in the extended business services industry) but seen as 'below' guidance
- Uncertain and turbulent year to forecast(Silicon Valley Bank, Crypto meltdown, Tech 'Year of Efficiency', Unicorns blow up, changing Macro commentary)
5
