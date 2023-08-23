Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - customer experience management services (85.7%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa (38%), North America and Asia/Pacific (38.3%), and Latin America (23.7%); - specialised services (14.3%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection. At the end of 2022, the group had over 410,000 employees in 91 countries and offers its services in over 300 languages across over 170 markets. Net sales by customer sector break down into healthcare (16%), financial services and insurance (14%), media and entertainment (13%), government services (10%), telecom (9%), tourism and hospitality (9%), technology (8%), retail and e-commerce (8%), business services (3%) and other (10%).

Sector Business Support Services