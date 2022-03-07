Teleperformance : Letter from the Lead Independent Director to Shareholders

Paris, March 7, 2022, Dear Shareholder, I am writing to you on behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Teleperformance SE ("Teleperformance"). In 2021 the group once again overachieved its annual objectives despite the Covid-19pandemic and the extremely challenging and uncertain business environment. This excellent performance confirms the very positive trends in place since the second half of 2020 and far exceeds a simple return to pre-pandemic growth trends. It demonstrates the strength of Teleperformance's business model as well as the agility of the Company's organization to evolve in a fast growing market, in nearly 90 countries. Our sustainable growth is also synonymous with numerous jobs created around the world and made possible by our continuing progress towards best ESG practices. During 2021, and following engagement with our shareholders, the Board indeed implemented several decisions improving its governance practices: creation of a CSR Committee at Board level, increase, in the course of 2021, the targets of the financial criteria of the variable remuneration, decrease the maximum number of performance shares granted in favor of the CEO, introduce distinct performance criteria in the annual and long-term remuneration, including a CSR long-term criterion, reshuffle the composition of the Board and Committees with the appointments of 2 women as new independent directors. As in previous years, in advance of the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled on April 14, 2022, I wanted to address below, on behalf of the Board, certain important items regarding Teleperformance's operations and ESG developments. The Board is confident that the actions and changes described in this letter are in the best interests of all stakeholders and we remain open to discussions. We thank you for your continued dialogue and if you have any questions or comments regarding this letter or the AGM, you can contact Sonia Cheurfa, Board Secretary (sonia.cheurfa@teleperformance.com) or Quy Nguyen, Head of Investor Relations (quy.nguyen@teleperformance.com). Best Regards, Patrick Thomas Lead Independent Director Teleperformance SE, European company with share capital of 146.844.000 €. 301 292 702 RCS Paris. 21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. APE Code 6420Z.

I. Full and Unconditional Commitment to Sustainability Governance of Sustainability In 2021, Teleperformance made a step forward in CSR governance with the creation of a CSR Committee at the Board level, with the aim to oversee social and environmental challenges and the integration of the Group's CSR commitments. Chaired by independent director Angela Maria Sierra-Moreno, this new committee met three times during the year. Supported by internal functions for the implementation of Teleperformance's CSR strategy on a day-to-day basis, the Committee defined the CSR action plan and related priorities, with a focus on three main pillars, in line with our Materiality analysis: employees engagement/wellbeing, equity/diversity, and environment. Amongst its main initiatives, the Committee worked actively on the setting of new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reviewed the CSR documentation of the group. The Committee also provided recommendations on the non-financial performance objectives included in the short-term variable remuneration of key managers. In addition, inter alia, the Committee reviewed the results of the Human Rights Assessment conducted at the Company's subsidiaries as well as the perspectives for 2022 (EU taxonomy). All our initiatives are fully described in our 2021 Integrated report. We detail below our main commitments. Employees Engagement - Employer of choice As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, we strive to uphold the highest human rights and labor rights standard. This includes creating the best possible working environment for our employees, whom we strongly believe are the cornerstone of Teleperformance's success. Teleperformance is proud to be named for the first time in 2021 one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces in 2021by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. During the evaluation period, more than 183,000 Teleperformance employees around the world participated in this process. This achievement is the result of our daily commitment to responsible hiring practices and working conditions, employee enablement and wellbeing, diversity, equality and inclusion, and social responsibility. Moreover, 98% of our workforce is now working in subsidiaries that are certified as a Great Place to Work® in over 60 countries, overachieving our goal of 90% by the end of 2021. Employees Health & Safety and Employees Representation As you know, the OECD French National Contact Point ("NCP") has released in July 2021 its conclusions to the filing made by UNI and 4 French labor unions on health and safety. The NCP has clearly noted that the policy deployed by Teleperformance to "prevent, manage and monitor the pandemic in all its subsidiaries in order to address health risks associated with the pandemic […] broadly corresponds to the expectations of corporate due diligence recommended by the OECD Guidelines". In addition, Teleperformance has addressed the NCP recommendation to strengthen the due diligence and engagement with stakeholders representing workers in order to ensure the respect of the right of association and collective bargaining of workers. Notably, employee's representation and dialog were reinforced (as described in our 2021 URD(page 98) and the 2021 Integrated Report (page 11). 2

It is also important to remind that we are committed to keeping our employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic which is still on going in some regions. To ensure universal and equitable access to vaccinations in our workforce, the COVID-19vaccination campaignwas established to cover the cost of vaccination for employees wherever the vaccine is not being provided free of charge by the country's healthcare system. Since the launch of the program in January 2021, Teleperformance has sponsored COVID-19 vaccinations on site for 35 000 employees in India, Philippines, Colombia, Dominican Republic, etc. In the context of the pandemic Teleperformance has also developed an efficient and responsible hybrid organization of its workforce, combining work-from-home and on-site solutions. At the end of 2021, around 70% of the group's employees were working from home. Diversity and Inclusion With more than 400,000 employees in 88 countries, serving 170 markets in 265 languages, Teleperformance is the most multicultural company in its sector. Teleperformance is the market leader today thanks to its diversity. Teleperformance created in 2019 the TP Women initiative, that seeks to address the challenges faced by women in the workplace and drive positive change. TP Women stands behind diversity, inclusion and gender balance, supporting equal opportunity and participation at all levels and in all aspects. In 2021, 9 subsidiaries have received certifications Best Workplaces for Women™: China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, India, Peru, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom. And in March 2021, Teleperformance entered the Top 100 of Equileap's 2021 Gender Equality Global Report Ranking , ranked as the #32 more gender-balanced company in the world . Teleperformance believes that these proactive measures will help the company achieve its objective of increasing the share of women at the executive level to 30% by 2023 and facilitate an inclusive company culture. Tackling Climate Change In 2021, Teleperformance has joined 2,000 companies worldwide in taking bolder climate action by committing to science-based emissions reduction targets. Validated by Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), our targets are in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperise rise to well below 2°C. We are committed to reducing scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 49% per FTE and scope 3 GHG emissions (from purchased goods and services, and employee commuting) by 38.3% per FTE by 2026 from a 2019 base year. The main environmental impact of Teleperformance's business is due to electricity consumption, which represents 94% of its carbon footprint. In 2021, the Group's carbon footprint per employee fell 15%, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. To reduce scope 2 emissions, the Group will increase the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption to 25% by 2023 and 30% by 2026. Furthermore, to reduce our scope 3 emissions from the supply chain, we have been engaging with larger suppliers on setting carbon reduction targets. 3

Teleperformance has also joined The Climate Pledge in April 2021, a coalition of over 200 companies committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. Sustainability targets As we have established a closer oversight of sustainability issues at Board level and clearly delegated responsibilities to relevant parties, we are committed to meeting the ambitious targets below in the short and medium-term,all of which are linked with executives' annual and long-termshare-based remuneration: Maintain more than 90% of employees covered by Great Place To Work®, Best Place To Work® or equivalent certifications

At least 30% of the Executive Committee are represented by women by 2023 (and 45% by 2030)

25% of the Group's electricity consumption is from renewable energy sources by 2023 and 30% by 2026 Governance Board Composition The Board of Directors gives particular importance to the appropriate composition of the Board and of its committees. The Remuneration and Appointments Committee's precious efforts ensure the synergy of the directors' competences and the diversity of their profiles bearing in mind the respect of the highest independence standards. The works of the Committee guarantee a balanced representation of genders on the Board and promote representation of directors from various nationalities and backgrounds. The resulting Board composition assure the shareholders and the market that the Board missions are performed with the independence, the objectivity and the expertise required. In this regard, to ensure continuous improvements and refreshment of the Board and pursue the aforesaid Board diversity policy, Mr. Dominati et Ms. Ryan have decided not to seek a re-election.The Board, acknowledging their decision, warmly thanks them for their dedication and valuable collaboration. Upon shareholders' approval, Mr. Dominati et Ms. Ryan will be replaced by Ms. Shelly Gupta and Ms. Carole Toniutti. Ms. Shelly Gupta and Ms. Carole Toniutti bring to the Board significant international and managerial experience as well as valuable expertise in finance, human capital, and CSR. The Board also proposes to reelect the independent directors Ms. Ginestié, Ms. Leung and Mr. Thomas as well as Mr. Canetti. These elections would allow the Board to maintain a high level of independence (64%) and internationalization (8 nationalities and 62.5% of non-French or binational board members). In addition, the gender balance will improve (50%-50%) together with the variety and complementarity of the Board members' skills and areas of expertise. Auditors The Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee initiated the process in connection with the elections of Statutory Auditors (to be submitted to your approval at the 2023 AGM). A RFP has been launched towards major audit firms that is expected to end by mid-2022 to replace KPMG that will, by law, no longer be eligible to reelection. As this process is key and essential for the Group and its stakeholders, the Committee has largely anticipated their work in line with the best practices. 4