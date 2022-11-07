Teleperformance : Letter to Shareholders on content moderator operations - November 7, 2022

November, 7th 2022

Dear Shareholder,

We want to give you a little more insight on our content moderator operations, which we hope you find helpful.

Upon learning of the allegations made in the Forbes article, TPUSA* initiated an internal review of its US operations for the client named in the article. After an extensive investigation, TPUSA found no Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) content in Company-provided ongoing education materials or guidance documents, such as the Daily Required Reading (DRR), used in El Paso or Boise. TPUSA has not received any report through its various internal employee reporting mechanisms alleging that TPUSA's ongoing education or guidance documents contained apparent CSAM.

Content moderators have a very difficult job and given the very nature of their roles as a first line of defense against harmful social media content, TPUSA's Trust & Safety employees are exposed to user- generated content that may be disturbing, including user-generated content involving minors, both in training and once they are certified to provide content moderation services to the client. Even so, the incidence of highly egregious content is less than one in one million items of user-generated content reviewed by TPUSA's content moderators.

In addition to the internal audit, TPUSA's outside counsel engaged a nationally-recognized consulting firm to assess TPUSA's compliance with its contractual obligations to the client. None of the findings from the external assessment were inconsistent with the conclusion from TPUSA's internal audit that TPUSA did not find CSAM content in Company-provided ongoing education materials or guidance documents, such as the DRR.

Thank you and again, we hope this additional information is useful to you.

Sincerely,

Olivier Rigaudy

Deputy CEO and CFO

* Teleperformance subsidiary in the US

