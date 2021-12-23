Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/22 11:37:51 am
380.1 EUR   +1.90%
02:17aTELEPERFORMANCE : Named 2021 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
PU
12/21STORIES OF JOY AND HOPE : Meet TP's Wish Kids!
PU
12/17PARTNERS IN INNOVATION AND BELONGING : Citrix and TP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teleperformance : Named 2021 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With a new year slowly within our reach, we continue to broaden our vision of innovation and growth as we head towards the future!

As a company that differentiates itself through an unmatched global footprint, Teleperformance is powered by the best people, the best technologies, and global best practices that only drive us forward. To address the many challenges brought by a disruptive 2020, we deployed business continuity plans in order to adapt to the changing needs of the evolving customer. Our passion for elevating the customer experience only remained steadfast, while never failing to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. Over the years, we have implemented solid expansion strategies and focused on transformational growth globally. To date, Teleperformance has 73 facilities in nine countries across the Asia-Pacific region: China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. We're only looking for more ways to create simpler, faster, and safer interactions through our high-tech, high-touch approach-and this is why we are grateful every time our efforts in maintaining our strong customer service leadership in the region are recognized! This time, we are pleased to announce that Frost & Sullivanhas recognizedTeleperformance with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award!

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year award is a prestigious honor that recognizes companies that possess innovation, world-class performance, and unmatched customer care. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated nominated companies on two main criteria: visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact. In its report, Frost & Sullivan placed a strong focus on Teleperformance's high-tech, high-touch transformation strategy which resulted in an enhanced customer experience and a smart delivery of exceptional CX. Teleperformance's best practices in the Asia-Pacific region and commitment to innovation were recognized, specifically mentioning the reach of the Teleperformance Cloud Campus and the strength of its work-at-home capabilities in the region. Other drivers for this recognition are Teleperformance's expansion and regional growth, overall focus on employees' career development and well-being, security, strong brand equity, HR processes, financial performance, and superior customer experience support through extensive digital technologies and highly qualified employees.

We would like to thank Frost & Sullivan for another recognition! Teleperformance sets its sights forward, as we continue to widen our CX capabilities and global presence. This recognition inspires us to remain dedicated to elevating the employee experience and fortifying our competitive advantage in the Asia-Pacific region.

Congratulations to our teams, and together, we are #ProudtobeTP!

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
02:17aTELEPERFORMANCE : Named 2021 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
PU
12/21STORIES OF JOY AND HOPE : Meet TP's Wish Kids!
PU
12/17PARTNERS IN INNOVATION AND BELONGING : Citrix and TP
PU
12/14BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Harnessing the Power of Data Science and Artificial Inte..
PU
12/14TELEPERFORMANCE : Offering an Employment Oasis for First-Time Workers
PU
12/09TELEPERFORMANCE : is Committed to Building a Better Tomorrow
PU
12/07TELEPERFORMANCE : Shareholders Newsletter December 2021
PU
12/07STRENGTHENED TIES : Khoros and TP for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
PU
12/02CELEBRATING INCLUSION : International Day of Persons with Disabilities
PU
11/30AI OPERATIONS : Human-Enriched Machine Learning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 960 M 7 892 M 7 892 M
Net income 2021 588 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2021 2 350 M 2 665 M 2 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 22 324 M 25 305 M 25 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 383 233
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 380,10 €
Average target price 428,54 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE40.10%25 305
CINTAS CORPORATION21.34%45 167
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.77%14 272
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-1.27%11 901
EDENRED SE-15.28%11 038
LG CORP.-15.20%10 891