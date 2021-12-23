Teleperformance : Named 2021 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

With a new year slowly within our reach, we continue to broaden our vision of innovation and growth as we head towards the future!

As a company that differentiates itself through an unmatched global footprint, Teleperformance is powered by the best people, the best technologies, and global best practices that only drive us forward. To address the many challenges brought by a disruptive 2020, we deployed business continuity plans in order to adapt to the changing needs of the evolving customer. Our passion for elevating the customer experience only remained steadfast, while never failing to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. Over the years, we have implemented solid expansion strategies and focused on transformational growth globally. To date, Teleperformance has 73 facilities in nine countries across the Asia-Pacific region: China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. We're only looking for more ways to create simpler, faster, and safer interactions through our high-tech, high-touch approach-and this is why we are grateful every time our efforts in maintaining our strong customer service leadership in the region are recognized! This time, we are pleased to announce that Frost & Sullivanhas recognizedTeleperformance with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award!

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year award is a prestigious honor that recognizes companies that possess innovation, world-class performance, and unmatched customer care. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated nominated companies on two main criteria: visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact. In its report, Frost & Sullivan placed a strong focus on Teleperformance's high-tech, high-touch transformation strategy which resulted in an enhanced customer experience and a smart delivery of exceptional CX. Teleperformance's best practices in the Asia-Pacific region and commitment to innovation were recognized, specifically mentioning the reach of the Teleperformance Cloud Campus and the strength of its work-at-home capabilities in the region. Other drivers for this recognition are Teleperformance's expansion and regional growth, overall focus on employees' career development and well-being, security, strong brand equity, HR processes, financial performance, and superior customer experience support through extensive digital technologies and highly qualified employees.

We would like to thank Frost & Sullivan for another recognition! Teleperformance sets its sights forward, as we continue to widen our CX capabilities and global presence. This recognition inspires us to remain dedicated to elevating the employee experience and fortifying our competitive advantage in the Asia-Pacific region.

Congratulations to our teams, and together, we are #ProudtobeTP!