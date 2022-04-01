Teleperformance : Navigating the Travel and Hospitality Industry with a Major U.S. Airline

As the travel and hospitality industry face the challenge of keeping up with the changing expectations and demands of travelers, a large, commercial airline in the United States is looking for new ways to define customer insights and improve the CX while reducing costs.
Teleperformance's strong focus on the high-tech, high-touch blends the best of the latest technology with the best people, resulting in better customer journeys for the weary traveler.
