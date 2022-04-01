Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teleperformance : Navigating the Travel and Hospitality Industry with the World's Largest Cruise Line

04/01/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A major, California-based cruise line faced the challenge of reducing cancelations and travel spending - all while improving the overall employee satisfaction.

To help the client navigate a competitive industry and elevate the employee experience, Teleperformance thoroughly focused on running diagnostics based on Lean Six Sigma principles, evaluating key business metrics, and streamlining processes and policies.

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
03/30TELEPERFORMANCE : How Retailer Maurices Elevated CSAT by Redesigning CX Processes
PU
03/28TELEPERFORMANCE : Empowering Women and Driving Gender Equality
PU
03/25TELEPERFORMANCE : Notice of meeting published in the BALO
PU
03/25TELEPERFORMANCE : Lean Forward into the Metaverse, but Don't Fall Over on Security
PU
03/23TELEPERFORMANCE : Banks Need a New Approach to Fight Money Laundering
PU
03/22TELEPERFORMANCE : How is RPA supporting the transformation of the Telecom Industry?
PU
03/22TELEPERFORMANCE : DOH, DOLE, MMDA make vaccination more accessible to the workforce
PU
03/21REVVING UP TO A BETTER WORLD : TPCC Jeepney Paving Way for Bigger Opportunities
PU
03/21TELEPERFORMANCE : Notice of meeting (brochure)
PU
03/18TELEPERFORMANCE : State of CX in 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 886 M 8 760 M 8 760 M
Net income 2022 689 M 765 M 765 M
Net Debt 2022 2 099 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 20 339 M 22 594 M 22 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 420 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 346,30 €
Average target price 436,83 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-11.66%22 594
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.01%43 567
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.10%13 030
EDENRED SE10.72%12 432
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-7.21%11 064
LG CORP.-5.56%11 010