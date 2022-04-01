Teleperformance : Navigating the Travel and Hospitality Industry with the World's Largest Cruise Line

A major, California-based cruise line faced the challenge of reducing cancelations and travel spending - all while improving the overall employee satisfaction.
To help the client navigate a competitive industry and elevate the employee experience, Teleperformance thoroughly focused on running diagnostics based on Lean Six Sigma principles, evaluating key business metrics, and streamlining processes and policies.
