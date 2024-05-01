Stock TEP TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Teleperformance SE

Equities

TEP

FR0000051807

Business Support Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:21 2024-04-30 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
85.48 EUR -4.49% Intraday chart for Teleperformance SE -5.36% -35.27%
04:38pm TELEPERFORMANCE : Not much to draw from this report but positive nonetheless Alphavalue
Apr. 30 Transcript : Teleperformance SE, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 30, 2024
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Teleperformance SE

TELEPERFORMANCE : Not much to draw from this report but positive nonetheless Alphavalue
Transcript : Teleperformance SE, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 30, 2024
CAC40: week ends well, Nasdaq climbs +2 CF
CAC40: strong end to the week, easing interest rates but rising oil prices CF
CAC40: up slightly ahead of US inflation CF
CAC40: manages to reduce losses at the end of the session CF
CAC40: slight uptrend at the start of the week CF
CAC40: slightly down, remains just above 8000 pts CF
Deutsche Bank Cuts Teleperformance PT, Affirms Hold Rating MT
TELEPERFORMANCE : Deutsche Bank lowers its price target CF
RBC Cuts Teleperformance PT, Keeps Rating at Outperform MT
TELEPERFORMANCE : RBC lowers target price from 210 to 125 euros CF
CAC40: in green, reassured by Fed announcements CF
Kering: A factual retrospective Our Logo
CAC40: starts the week with an anecdotal decline CF
CAC40: signs new records, 8100 points within reach CF
Teleperformance: further decline, analyst lowers target CF
CAC40: CPI report favorably received CF
CAC40: Disappointing US CPI figures greeted as a non-event CF
UBS Cuts Teleperformance PT, Affirms Neutral Rating MT
CAC40: stable trend as US CPI approaches CF
TELEPERFORMANCE : UBS drastically reduces its target CF
US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Rise Ahead of U.S. CPI Data DJ
TELEPERFORMANCE : Once the dust settles....there remains still ample room for upside Alphavalue
CAC40: at equilibrium pending US employment figures CF

Chart Teleperformance SE

Chart Teleperformance SE
More charts

Company Profile

Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - customer experience management services (83.7%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.3%), North America and Asia/Pacific (36.3%), Latin America (22.5%) and other (4.9%); - specialized services (16.3%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection. At the end of 2023, the group had over 490,000 employees in 99 countries and offers its services in over 300 languages across over 170 markets. Net sales by customer sector break down into healthcare (56%), government services (13%), insurance (10%), financial services (7%) and other (14%).
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-05-23 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Teleperformance SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
85.48 EUR
Average target price
158.3 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+85.18%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Business Support Services

1st Jan change Capi.
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Stock Teleperformance SE
-35.27% 5.55B
CINTAS CORPORATION Stock Cintas Corporation
+9.47% 66.8B
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc.
+10.32% 18.03B
BUREAU VERITAS SA Stock Bureau Veritas SA
+19.90% 13.3B
RB GLOBAL, INC. Stock RB Global, Inc.
+6.71% 13.08B
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Stock Intertek Group plc
+15.87% 9.98B
GENPACT LIMITED Stock Genpact Limited
-11.78% 5.54B
MAXIMUS, INC. Stock Maximus, Inc.
-4.05% 4.9B
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock ExlService Holdings, Inc.
-6.22% 4.71B
EXPONENT, INC. Stock Exponent, Inc.
+4.74% 4.66B
Other Business Support Services
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. TEP Stock
  4. News Teleperformance SE
  5. Teleperformance: Not much to draw from this report but positive nonetheless