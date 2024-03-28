TELEPERFORMANCE : RBC lowers target price from 210 to 125 euros

March 28, 2024 at 06:31 am EDT Share

RBC announced on Thursday that it had lowered its target price for Teleperformance from €210 to €125, in recognition of the stock's high risk profile.



In a note released early this morning, the Canadian broker explains that the perception of risk associated with the customer experience outsourcing specialist currently makes it a "no-go zone" for many investors.



In his view, however, the market is ignoring the prospect of a free cash flow (FCF) yield expected to reach 17% this year, a level likely to attract the most opportunistic investors.



In his view, stock market valuations have also become 'too cheap to ignore'.



'While it's true that it's difficult to identify any short-term catalysts (...), we believe that simply stopping disappointing investors would be sufficient grounds for a stock market revaluation", he concludes.



While maintaining its 'outperform' opinion on the stock, the broker now rates it as 'speculative'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.