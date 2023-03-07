Teleperformance : Report of the Board of Directors on the agenda and proposed resolutions 03/07/2023 | 07:04am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TELEPERFORMANCE European Company with a share capital of €147,802,105 Registered office: 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France 301 292 702 R.C.S. Paris Report of the Board of Directors on the agenda and proposed resolutions submitted to the combined shareholders' meeting to be held on April 13, 2023 1 Madam, Sir, dear shareholders, We have convened you to a Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 13, 2023 to submit for your approval the following proposed resolutions. I. Approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (1st and 2nd ordinary resolutions) The first items on the agenda relate to the approval of the statutory (1st resolution) and consolidated (2nd resolution) financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The statutory financial statements of Teleperformance SE show a net profit of €258,219,643.57. The consolidated financial statements show a profit (Group share) of € 645 million. Pursuant to Article 223 quater of the French General Tax Code, the total amount of expenses and charges, as referred to in paragraph 4 Article 39 of the French General Tax Code amounted to €34,967 for the year ended and that the related tax charge incurred amounted to €8,741. The statutory auditors' reports on the statutory and consolidated financial statements are included in sections 6.8 and 5.7 respectively of the 2022 Universal Registration Document. II. Appropriation of the 2022 results and determination of the dividend (3rd ordinary resolution) The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on February 16, 2023, determined the appropriation of 2022 results and decided to propose to the shareholders' meeting, to set and approve a gross dividend for 2022 at €3.85 per share, increased as compared to last year's dividend. If approved by the shareholders' meeting, this dividend would represent an overall distribution of €227,615,241.70 based on the 59,120,842 shares comprising the share capital as of February 16, 2023. It is thus proposed, under the 3rd resolution, to appropriate the profit for the year as follows: Origin Profit for the year: €258,219,643.57 Plus Retained Earnings, i.e.: €81,813.60 Representing a distributable profit of: €258,301,457.17 Allocation Appropriation to the legal reserve: €95,810.50 Distributed in its entirety to the shareholders by way of dividends: €227,615,241.70 Allocated to the "Retained Earnings" account for: €30,590,404.97 The "Retained Earnings" account is then brought to: €30,590,404.97 The ex-dividend date for the dividend would be April 21, 2023 and the payment date would be starting April 25, 2023. In the event of a difference in the number of shares carrying a right to dividend compared to the 59,120,842 shares comprising the share capital as of February 16, 2023, the total dividend amount will be adjusted accordingly, and the amount appropriated to the "Retained Earnings" account will be calculated on the basis of dividends actually paid out. When paid to individuals having their tax residence in France, the dividend is subject either to a single flat-rate levy on the gross dividend at a flat rate of 12.8% (Article 200 A of the French General Tax Code), or to, upon express, irrevocable and global option of the taxpayer, an income tax on a progressive scale after, in particular, a 40% tax credit (Articles 200 A, 13 and 158 of the French General Tax Code). The dividend is also subject to social security contributions at a rate of 17.2%. 2 Pursuant to Article 243 bis of the French General Tax Code, it is hereby reminded that the following dividends and incomes were distributed over the three previous financial years: Income eligible for tax deduction Income not eligible For financial year to tax deduction Dividends Other income distributed 2019 €140,925,600.00*, or €2.40 per share - - 2020 €140,953,440.00*, or €2.40 per share - - 2021 €193,834,080.00*, or €3.30 per share** - - Including the amount of the unpaid dividends corresponding to treasury shares allocated to "Retained Earnings".

Including the distribution of an additional amount of €6,886,610.14 deducted from the "other reserves" item of the "other reserves account". III. Approval of regulated related-party agreements (4th ordinary resolution) The Board of Directors has communicated to the Statutory Auditors the list of agreements falling within the scope of Articles L.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code, entered into prior to financial year 2022 and still in force during said year. These agreements have been reviewed, on an annual basis, by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 16, 2023. There were no new agreements entered into in 2022. Therefore, under the terms of the 4th resolution, you are requested to take note of the absence of new agreement. The special report of the statutory auditors on regulated related-party agreements and commitments is included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document (section 4.3.7). IV. Approval of the remuneration elements paid or granted to corporate officers (5th to 10th ordinary resolutions) Chapter 4 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document constitutes the Corporate Governance Report for 2022 (the "2022 CGR"). Section 4.2 of the 2022 CGR comprises a precise description of the principles and implementation of the remuneration policy applicable to the corporate officers (mandataires sociaux). The present section IV reproduces, for the needs of resolutions 5 to 10, excerpts of said section 4.2. It is then referred to the 2022 CGR for an overall reading of this section dedicated to remuneration of directors and executive officers. Pursuant to legal and regulatory provisions, in particular Articles L.22-10-8,L.22-10-9 and L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, your shareholder's meeting is called to vote on: the information referred to in paragraph I of Article L.22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code in relation to each of its directors and executive officers in office during financial year 2022 as well as on remuneration paid during or granted in respect of 2022 in accordance with the remuneration policy approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 14, 2022 to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance SE (see section 4.2.2 of the 2022 CGR); and

L.22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code in relation to each of its directors and executive officers in office during financial year 2022 as well as on remuneration paid during or granted in respect of 2022 in accordance with the remuneration policy approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 14, 2022 to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance SE (see section 4.2.2 of the 2022 CGR); and the remuneration policy for directors and executive officers of Teleperformance SE, within the meaning of Articles L.22-10-8 and R.22-10-14 of the French Commercial Code, in respect of financial year 2023 (see section 4.2.3 of the 2022 CGR). The remuneration elements and policy thus submitted for shareholders' approval have been determined on the basis of the principles and rules for determination of remuneration granted to Group senior executives and those specific principles applicable to certain functions, which form part of the remuneration policy for directors and executive officers of Teleperformance SE (see sections 4.2.1 and 4.2.2 of the 2022 CGR). It is reminded that the shareholders' meeting held on April 14, 2022 approved all resolutions related to 2021 remuneration elements (5th to 7th resolutions) as well as the remuneration policy for 2022 (8th to 10th resolutions)1. 1 2021 Remuneration policy approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 14, 2022 (https://www.teleperformance.com/media/tnibht2p/ag-14042022_politique-de-remuneration_eng.pdf)and voting results (https://www.teleperformance.com/media/4ekpjdgd/tp-se-agm-14-avril-2022-resultats-va-vdef.pdf). 3 Approval of the information on the implementation of the remuneration policy in connection with financial year 2022 and of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and benefits of all kind paid during or granted in connection with financial year 2022 - Ex-post votes (5 th to 7 th ordinary resolutions) In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, three resolutions are proposed to your vote under the so called ex-post votes of shareholders: the "global ex-post" vote relating to the information referred to in I of Article L.22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code, on each of the corporate officers (directors and executive officers) in respect of financial year ended December 31, 2022 (directors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer) (5 th resolution) ;

vote relating to the information referred to in I of Article L.22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code, on each of the corporate officers (directors and executive officers) in respect of financial year ended December 31, 2022 (directors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer) ; two "individual ex- post" votes relating to the remuneration elements paid during or granted in connection with financial year 2022 in accordance with the principles and criteria approved by the shareholders' meeting held on April 14, 2022 to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (6 th resolution) and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (7 th resolution) . The principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and benefits of all kind due to corporate officers in respect of their term of office in 2022, were subject to favorable votes of the shareholders' meeting held on April 14, 2022: the remuneration policy applicable to the directors (8 th resolution) was approved at 99.89%;

resolution) was approved at 99.89%; the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (9 th resolution) was approved at 90.74%;

resolution) was approved at 90.74%; the remuneration policy applicable to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (10 th resolution) was approved at 91.77%. 1. Global ex-post vote: implementation of the remuneration policy for directors and executive officers Pursuant to the terms of the 5th resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.22-10-34 I of the French Commercial Code, you are asked to approve the information referred to in paragraph I of Article L.22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code for all the corporate officers. This information is presented in section 4.2.2 of the 2022 CGR (to be read in conjunction with the principles and rules for determination described in section 4.2.1 of the 2022 CGR). It describes, in a clear and understandable manner, the remuneration elements paid during or granted in connection with the 2022 financial year, for each corporate officer, namely the directors (section 4.2.2.1 of the 2022 CGR), the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (sections 4.2.2.2, 4.2.2.4 and 4.2.2.5 of the 2022 CGR) and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (sections 4.2.2.3, 4.2.2.4 and 4.2.2.5 of the 2022 CGR). The entirety of sections 4.2.1 and 4.2.2 of the 2022 CGR accounts for the implementation in 2022 of the remuneration policy applicable to directors and executive officers of the Company. 2. Ex-post vote on the remuneration elements paid or granted in respect of financial year 2022 to Mr. Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to the terms of the 6th resolution, it is proposed to your shareholders' meeting to vote in favor of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and benefits of all kind paid during or granted in connection with financial year ended December 31, 2022 to Mr. Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. They are thoroughly described in section 4.2.2.2 of the 2022 CGR to which it is referred to and summarized in the table below. In this context, it is reminded that the shareholders' meeting held on April 14, 2022: approved the total remuneration and benefits of all kind paid during or granted in connection with the 2021 financial year to Mr. Daniel Julien, including the variable remuneration due and paid in April 2022 after said shareholders' meeting (6 th resolution approved at 85.56%);

resolution approved at 85.56%); voted in favor of the remuneration policy for Mr. Daniel Julien, pursuant to which the remuneration elements in connection with the 2022 financial year were implemented and set (9 th resolution approved at 90.74%) . 4 Remuneration elements paid during or granted in respect of 2022 to Mr. Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Remuneration Amounts paid Amounts granted Comments elements during the in respect of the financial year financial year ended* ended or accounting valuation* Fixed remuneration US$2,625,000, i.e. US$2,625,000, i.e. The gross annual fixed remuneration granted to Mr. Julien was set by the €2,492,877 €2,492,877 Board of Directors at US$2,625,000 (unchanged since 2018). The change in the amount thus converted into euros compared with the previous year is due solely to the effect of the exchange rate between the US dollar and the euro. Annual variable US$2,625,000, i.e. US$2,625,000, i.e. At its meeting held on February 16th, 2023, the Board of Directors, upon remuneration Y-2 €2,492,877 €2,492,877 recommendation of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, and (2021) and Y-1 (amount granted in (amount granted in after approval by the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the CSR (2022) respect of 2021 respect of 2022 Committee of items under their supervision, set the amount of the 2022 and paid in and to be paid in annual variable remuneration granted to Mr. Julien as follows: April 2022 (6th 2023 subject to • with regard to the financial criteria, all 80 points assigned to these criteria resolution - and following were granted; shareholders' approval by the • with regard to the extra financial criteria, all 20 points assigned to these meeting of shareholders' criteria were granted. April 14th, 2022 )) meeting of The amount of the 2022 variable remuneration has, accordingly, been set at April 13th, 2023 - US$2,625,000 i.e., €2,492,877. The change in the amount thus converted into 6th resolution) euros compared with the previous year is due solely to the effect of the exchange rate between the US dollar and the euro. The performance criteria and the expected and recorded achievement levels are described in section 4.2.2.2 paragraph Annual variable remuneration of the 2022 CGR. This annual variable remuneration is coupled with a clawback mechanism. Multi-year variable n/a n/a The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is not entitled to receive any multi- remuneration in year variable remuneration in cash. cash Exceptional n/a n/a The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is not entitled to receive any remuneration exceptional remuneration. Stock options (SO), n/a SO = none The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is not entitled to receive any stock performance shares PS = 50,000 shares options. (PS) and other long- (accounting The Board of Directors of Teleperformance SE at its meeting held on July 27th, term benefits valuation: 2022, in accordance with the authorization approved by the shareholders' €14,664,250) meeting of April 14th, 20202 (24th resolution) and with the remuneration policy set out in sections 4.2.1 and 4.2.2.2 of the 2022 CGR, decided to grant 50,000 performance shares to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer under presence and performance conditions. The performance conditions, measured over three years, include two internal financial criteria weighting 35% each (Group organic revenue growth criterion and free cash flow criterion), one "external" criterion (stock performance compared to the CAC 40 index over each year of the period) for 15% and one environmental criterion (reduction of scopes 1 and 2 of carbon footprint) for 15%. The number of shares granted are compliant with the number approved by the shareholders' meeting of April 14, 2022 (9th resolution) and represented 0.085% of the share capital (as of the grant date) and 8.44% of the total grant. Remuneration €0 €0 No remuneration is paid to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in granted for respect of his directorship within Teleperformance SE or one of its directorships subsidiaries, in accordance with the remuneration policy and principles set out in sections 4.2.1.2 and 4.2.2.2 of the 2022 CGR. Benefits in kind US$70,797, i.e. US$70,797, i.e. The benefits in kind granted to Mr. Daniel Julien comprise a company car, €67,234 €67,234 healthcare insurance plan and the matching contribution for 2022 paid under the non-qualified deferred compensation plan described in section 4.2.2.2 paragraph Benefits in kind of the 2022 CGR. Take-up or n/a n/a The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is not granted any payment upon termination the taking up or termination of his duties. payments 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Teleperformance SE published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:03:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE 07:04a Teleperformance : Report of the Board of Directors on the agenda and proposed resolutions PU 03/02 Teleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2023E887199 PU 03/01 Teleperformance : 2022 Universal Registration Document PU 03/01 Teleperformance : Preliminary notice published in the BALO of February 24, 2023 PU 02/27 French Stocks Turn Green Ahead of Key Economic Figures After Eurozone Consumer Confiden.. MT 02/17 Teleperformance : Résultats annuels 2022 – Présentation (en anglais) PU 02/17 Transcript : Teleperformance SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023 CI 02/17 Teleperformance : 2022 Annual Results – Consolidated financial statements PU 02/17 Teleperformance : 2022 Annual Results – Presentation PU 02/16 Teleperformance Targets 10% Revenue Growth in FY23 MT Analyst Recommendations on TELEPERFORMANCE SE 2021 S&P Raises Teleperformance's Rating on Expected Improvement in FY21 Credit Metrics MT