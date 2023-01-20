Teleperformance : Restoring the World's Ecosystems with One Tree Planted

Teleperformance reinforces our commitment to making a positive impact on the planet we live in. As a Force of Good, our corporate social responsibility initiatives that focus on the planet continue to create a spark of hope, paving the way for a cleaner, better, and healthier environment.

Ourpartnership with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation, has been fruitful. Powered by the generosity of those who donated to the environmental cause, we are on our way to strengthening reforestation efforts - as of this writing, we're well on our way towards our goal of planting 500,000 trees. With every dollar donated, a tree gets planted across North America, Europe, Asia, and in Latin America.

Sharing a common goal of becoming the best caretakers of the planet, our very own Clementine Gauthier, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility, sat down with One Tree Planted's Louis Lagoutte to talk about the importance of reforestation - and how it plays a vital role in creating livelihoods in communities - as well as One Tree Planted's projects that contribute to a better planet.

"We have 300 projects this year, in about 50 different countries," Lagoutte shared in the discussion. "For example, we have a project that is being supported by Teleperformance in India, which is planting fruit trees." Through this project, Teleperformance and One Tree Planted also create an income source for the future, positively impacting the lives of local communities. "These trees will be providing fruit, which then will be providing an income for those landowners, and that means that they are incentivized to maintain them and to keep them there. Then, it will increase their income," continued Lagoutte. "Those fruit trees will also provide a food source to address vitamin deficiency, especially among children. So that is an example of the social benefit of tree planting, and that also will obviously have lots of environmental benefits."

Since 2008, Teleperformance's corporate social responsibility initiative Citizen of the Planet (COTP) has seen the generosity of our employees, working with us to better preserve our planet for a brighter tomorrow. Minimizing our environmental impact and raising environmental awareness continue to be an important part of our actions.

With our partnership with One Tree Planted, we become stronger together in improving the current state of the world. We are inviting you to make a positive impact, one tree at a time. Don't forget to visit our page to make a donation and contribute to our reforestation efforts.

Watch Clementine and Louis' insightful discussion about reforestation and corporate social responsibility initiatives today! Click here to watch the video.