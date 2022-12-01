Teleperformance : Shareholders Newsletter November 2022
12/01/2022 | 10:54am EST
"Thewell-beingof our employees remains key
to the Group's development"
Shareholders Newsletter
NOVEMBER 2022
CONTENTS
CSR TELEPERFORMANCE IS COMMITED TO BEING AN EMPLOYER OF CHOICE
PARTNERSHIP WITH ONE TREE PLANTED pages2-3
INNOVATION
OUTSOURCED SALES CAMPAIGNS MANAGEMENT page 4
FINANCE THIRD-QUARTER2022 REVENUE AND OUTLOOK Three questions for Olivier Rigaudy
Deputy CEO and Group CFO
page 5
SHAREHOLDER
INFORMATION
INVESTIR DAY
SHARE INFORMATION AND CALENDAR pages6-7
Dear Shareholders,
In this newsletter, we are pleased to share the Group's latest developments, its financial performance and its new targets.
In early November, we reported Q3 2022 revenue showing that the Group remains very strong despite an uncertain economic environment. Teleperformance generated growth of +17.2% as reported, of which +7.0%like-for-likeand +13.8% excluding the impact of Covid support contracts. The outlook is encouraging. The current momentum supports our forecast of revenue above €8 billion for the full year, withlike-for-likegrowth of more than +12%, excluding the impact of the Covid contracts. This growth is coupled with an upward trend in EBITA margin.
We have continued our strategy of selective external growth and have further expanded our range of high value- added activities, with the acquisition of PSG Global Solutions ("PSG"), which offers a leading outsourced recruitment service
in the United States. Its offering is based on a digital platform that reduces the time and cost of recruitment, a competitive asset in light of today's very tight labor market.
In the medium term, growth will continue to be sustained thanks to our three-fold expertise in "lines of business, client verticals, geographies" and our reinforced investments in digital solutions. We are maintaining our revenue target of around €10 billion at constant scope by 2025, with an EBITA margin of 16%.
The well-being of our employees remains key to the Group's development. In October 2022, for the second year running, Teleperformance was named one of the World's 25 Best WorkplacesTMacross all industries byFortunemagazine in partnership with Great Place to Work®.
As a world-class employer, we responded quickly, firmly and transparently to recent controversy in the news media regarding the working conditions of our content moderation employees in the United States and Colombia. The Teleperformance share price has been destabilized and we are working to restore the conditions of trust and confidence that will allow the stock to get back to its usual valuation levels. To start with, we have
launched a 150 million share buyback program to protect our shareholders.
Although the attacks we have been facing are largely unfounded, we have decided to exit the content moderation segment that exposes employees to the most egregious images. We will of course continue our other moderation activities, which are an essential service to protect citizens from fraud, fake news and abusive content.
We immediately launched a dual internal and external audit managed by a renowned firm to review the compliance of our subsidiary in Colombia with applicable local laws and regulations. The findings will be publicly disclosed. This subsidiary has also engaged in discussions with local unions and the new Colombian
government.
We have also invited institutional investors to an open door visit in Bogotá, so that they can form their own opinion by "seeing and feeling"
the reality on the ground.
Lastly, in a spirit of compromise, we have invited UNI Global to continuing discussions on a global partnership agreement based on the UN Global Compact, which we signed in 2011.
We are doing everything possible to calm the situation, reassure our partners and quickly return to the path of value creation for all our stakeholders.
Our participation in Investir Day on November 29, the leading event in France dedicated to individual shareholders and organized by LesEchos-LeParisien, was a very good opportunity to answer all your questions and discuss
the Group's current situation as well as its many projects. A strategic presentation and playful animations were displayed to mark our first-ever participation in this event, which took place this year at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.
Daniel Julien,
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer
CSR TELEPERFORMANCE IS COMMITTED TO BEING AN EMPLOYER OF CHOICE
Teleperformance rises to 11th place in Fortune and Great Place to Work® Best Employers Ranking
64 countries certified Great Place to Work®
covering 97% of 420,000 employees
Content moderation (Trust & Safety), a public interest mission
Teleperformance's Trust & Safety solutions provide ongoing protection of customer data, ensuring regulatory compliance, safeguarding brand reputation and making platforms safer in a wide range of sectors such as social media, e-commerce, technology, travel, financial services and online gaming.
While artificial intelligence processes 97% of content on forums and social networks, moderators intervene to analyze content that requires contextualization as well as cultural and linguistic nuances.
The issues at stake, both political and human, are complex and
"After reflecting on the feedback received from our shareholders
regarding the perception of our Trust
Safety business, Teleperformance announced its decision to exit from the segment of this business that is exposed to the most egregious content.
Teleperformance is one of the few companies in the world that can provide this essential service professionally, at global scale, with the highest standards in terms of employee safety and well-being."
must be considered in strict compliance with local legislation and platforms' charters in order to best protect users.
Employee mental health protection at the heart of the Trust & Safety business
Since 2018, Teleperformance has implemented measures to foster the well-being and mental health of its moderators so that they can do their jobs in the best possible conditions: an appropriate hiring procedure involving a series of psychometric tests, training provided to all managers and advisors to help them identify signs of emotional stress, access to psychological support for up to nine months after the end of their contract, more frequent paid breaks and better wages than other business lines.
The well-being of moderators and, more broadly, of employees is an absolute priority for the Group, which is committed to being an employer of choice. This factor is an
Content moderation has the highest employee satisfaction rating of all the Group's activities
91% Trust &
89% of the Group's
91%
89%
employees see
Safety employee
themselves as
satisfaction
"Guardians of
the internet"
essential prerequisite for its success and value creation.
CSR PARTNERSHIP WITH ONE TREE PLANTED
Teleperformance has partnered with
One Tree Planted
to plant 500,000 trees
across the world for the good of people,
nature and biodiversity.
INNOVATION OUTSOURCED SALES CAMPAIGNS MANAGEMENT
Teleperformance helps its clients to grow their business
Teleperformance's success is based on its range of solutions. Deployed according to a three-dimensional "TP Cube" approach (lines of business, client verticals, geographies), it responds perfectly to the growing complexity of client needs all over the world.
In an uncertain economic environment,
TP Boost is based on combining the best
major brands need to sell more and better
salespeople with artificial intelligence. The
to their own customers. The innovative
efficiency of digital marketing campaigns
TP Boost solution allows them to outsource
is thus greatly enhanced, whether they are
the management of their sales campaigns,
intended for customer acquisition or for the
helping them make the best offer at the best
retention of existing customers.
time.
DID YOU KNOW?
Outsourcing marketing campaigns allows major brands to respond more effectively to customer expectations in terms of personalized offers and understanding their needs, while optimizing their budget.
Source: Retail Customer Experience; Hubspot
85% of decision makers say it's not a question of whether to outsource, but how much to outsource sales programs.
Source: cabinet Gartner
Video is an ideal interaction channel for making digital marketing campaigns even more effective!
6-fold increase
in online campaign
visibility with
TP Live
FINANCE FURTHER STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN THIRD-QUARTER 2022
"The Group will continue to grow in the fourth quarter"
Three questions for Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy CEO and Group CFO
KEY FIGURES
THIRD-QUARTER 2022 REVENUE:
€2,056m
+13.8%
What are the key takeaways from the
01 release of the third-quarter 2022
revenue figures?
We continued to deliver strong growth in the third quarter, with revenue up +7.0% like-for-like, or +13.8% excluding the decrease in the
contributionfrom Covid support contracts. We are very satisfied with this performance, which was achieved despite a very unsettled macroeconomic environment.
What drove this excellent
02 performance?
This strong momentum is based in particular on the Group's robust and diversified client portfolio. Thanks to its global presence and its attractive offering of integrated solutions, "from the field to the board room", the Group is also perfectly placed to fully benefit from the market's structural growth of the market, linked to continuing digitalization and the need for outsourced and digital customer experience services. This sustained demand comes from global players in the digital economy as well as from large, well-known brands that are digitalizing their offering. The Group's operations in the social media, travel, financial services and healthcare sectors have grown rapidly as a result.
The Specialized Services activities also enjoyed sustained growth, led by the resounding recovery of TLScontact's visa application management business and the continued steady development of LanguageLine Solutions' online interpreting business.
What is the outlook for the full year?
03 Despite an uncertain economic environ- ment, the Group will continue to grow in the fourth quarter, thanks to the ramp-up of
contracts signed over the course of the year. We have raised our full-year 2022 targets. Like- for-like revenue growth excluding Covid support contracts should be more than +12%, versus the 2022 target of more than +10% initially commu- nicated. The EBITA margin before non-recurring items should stand at around 15.5%, up +40 basis points year on year, and up +10 basis points compared with the initially announced 2022 target of a +30 basis point increase.
acquired PSG Global Solutions ("PSG"), a leader in digital recruitment process outsourcing in the US.
This $300 million deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be
accretive to EBITDA margin and earnings per share in 2022 on a proforma basis.
"Teleperformance has further strengthened its strong added-value Specialized Services activities with the acquisition of PSG, specialists in recruitment process outsourcing solutions. They rely on a digital platform that reduces the length and the cost of recruitment."
Daniel Julien,
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer
EWAP Ibero-LATAMCEMEA
IndiaSpecialized
Services
FULL-YEAR 2022 TARGETS RAISED
Like-for-likerevenue growth excluding Covid support contracts of more than +12%
a high growth, profitable, and strong cash generative company
Revenue: $75 million(2022E),
with an annual revenue growth of around +40% (2019-2022E CAGR).
Approximately 4,000 expert recruiters, mostly based in the Philippines.
More than 110 clients.
EBITA margin before non- recurring items at around 15.5%, up +40 basis points
At constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation
Excluding the impact of lower revenue from Covid support contracts
