Teleperformance : Shareholders Newsletter November 2022

Dear Shareholders,

In this newsletter, we are pleased to share the Group's latest developments, its financial performance and its new targets.

In early November, we reported Q3 2022 revenue showing that the Group remains very strong despite an uncertain economic environment. Teleperformance generated growth of +17.2% as reported, of which +7.0% like-for-likeand +13.8% excluding the impact of Covid support contracts. The outlook is encouraging. The current momentum supports our forecast of revenue above €8 billion for the full year, with like-for-likegrowth of more than +12%, excluding the impact of the Covid contracts. This growth is coupled with an upward trend in EBITA margin.

We have continued our strategy of selective external growth and have further expanded our range of high value- added activities, with the acquisition of PSG Global Solutions ("PSG"), which offers a leading outsourced recruitment service

in the United States. Its offering is based on a digital platform that reduces the time and cost of recruitment, a competitive asset in light of today's very tight labor market.

In the medium term, growth will continue to be sustained thanks to our three-fold expertise in "lines of business, client verticals, geographies" and our reinforced investments in digital solutions. We are maintaining our revenue target of around €10 billion at constant scope by 2025, with an EBITA margin of 16%.

The well-being of our employees remains key to the Group's development. In October 2022, for the second year running, Teleperformance was named one of the World's 25 Best WorkplacesTM across all industries by Fortune magazine in partnership with Great Place to Work®.

As a world-class employer, we responded quickly, firmly and transparently to recent controversy in the news media regarding the working conditions of our content moderation employees in the United States and Colombia. The Teleperformance share price has been destabilized and we are working to restore the conditions of trust and confidence that will allow the stock to get back to its usual valuation levels. To start with, we have