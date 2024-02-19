TELEPERFORMANCE : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Teleperformance shares, with an unchanged target price of 200 euros.



The analyst reports that Teleperformance recently presented its new governance and management structure, including the appointments of Bhupender Singh and Daniel Julien as co-CEOs.



The plan is for the two men to run the company jointly until the end of 2025, when Bhupender Singh will be appointed sole CEO.



Over the next two years, we expect the two co-directors to focus on integrating Majorel and executing a strategy to revive growth and successfully manage the company's rebound," adds the broker.



