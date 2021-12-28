Log in
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Teleperformance : acquires Senture, a significant BPO* operator for government services in the United States – December 28, 2021

12/28/2021 | 12:27pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Teleperformance acquires Senture, a significant BPO* operator for government services in the United States

This acquisition strengthens Teleperformance's citizen lines of service, already active in the United States, UK, Continental Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

PARIS, December 28, 2021 - Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today that it has acquired Senture, a significant business process outsourcing (BPO) operator for government services in the United States, from Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. (Kingswood), a US private investment firm based in Los Angeles, California.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in London, Kentucky, with revenue of US$192 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of 16% (2021e), Senture offers a unique onshore citizen experience delivery model, well aligned with US government requirements.

Government services (Federal, State and Local) represent nearly 80% of Senture's revenue, while commercial healthcare support services represent the remaining portion. Senture's citizen support activities are specifically designed to handle queries in healthcare, education, transportation and social services.

For Teleperformance, the rationale of the acquisition is supported by three factors:

  • Teleperformance is pursuing its vertical specialization strategy by strengthening its citizen lines of service, already active in the United States, UK, Continental Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa; the acquisition is opening up new opportunities for growth in the US.
  • Senture benefits from sound financials, with strong top line growth and an EBITA margin above that of Teleperformance.
  • The operation is accretive to Teleperformance's earnings per share by around +5%.

The consideration for the transaction (enterprise value) is US$400 million. The acquisition is fully financed through debt. Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisors to Teleperformance in connection with the acquisition. Goodwin Procter LLP and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated acted as legal and financial advisors, respectively, to Senture and Kingswood in connection with the acquisition.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Senture delivers critical services to a large number of clients in the high-potentialgovernment services market in the United States. It is a great organization with a growing onshore network of more than 4,500 advisers, of which 85% work from home. This acquisition will reinforce the Group's global leadership in the citizen lines of service vertical, which offers strong potential growth worldwide, notably in the US. It also positively impacts Teleperformance's profitability profile. This acquisition is consistent with Teleperformance's vertical specialization strategy."

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Teleperformance with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €146,826,500. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

"When completed, the deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings on a pro forma basis for 2021," he added.

"Senture is a truly differentiated asset in the government BPO industry," said Alex Wolf, Managing Partner of Kingswood. "We are extremely grateful to Senture and its management team for their partnership and relentless execution under our ownership, which has resulted in significant growth, strengthened market positioning, and impressive diversification into new verticals. This investment is a perfect example of Kingswood's value-added, operational improvement strategy."

*Business Process Outsourcing

CONFERENCE CALL WITH ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

A conference call to discuss details of the transaction will be held on January 3rd, 2022 at 6:15 pm CEST.

Dial-in-number:

France:

+33

1 70 37 71 66

United Kingdom:

+44

33 0551 0200

USA:

+1 212 999 6659

The webcast will be available live or for delayed viewing at: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/teleperformance/20220103_1/

The slides of the conference call will be available on the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/other-events/

INDICATIVE INVESTOR CALENDAR

2021 annual results:

February 17, 2022

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-valuesolution families: customer experience management, back-officeservices and business process knowledge services. These end-to-enddigital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.comFollow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €146,826,500. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

CONTACT

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

PRESS RELATIONS

PRESS RELATIONS

Investor relations and financial

Europe

Americas and Asia-Pacific

communication department

Karine Allouis - Leslie Jung-Isenwater -

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Laurent Poinsot

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

IMAGE7

Tel: + 1 801-257-5811

investor@teleperformance.com

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

teleperformance@image7.fr

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €146,826,500. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
