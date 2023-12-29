Teleperformance: at the bottom of the CAC40 in 2023

Having already suffered one of the worst performances of the CAC40 in 2022, Teleperformance is back at it again this year, with a plunge of almost 40% at this stage, largely due to its falls on April 26 (-14%) and July 27 (-16.9%).



As a reminder, the customer experience outsourcing services group had announced in April a revision of its annual growth targets, as well as the planned acquisition of its competitor Majorel, which was completed this autumn.



The April warning on sales was followed by another three months later. At its last business review in November, Teleperformance indicated that it was targeting organic growth of around 6% in 2023, excluding the impact of exchange rates in hyperinflationary countries.



