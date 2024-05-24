Teleperformance: cancellation of three million shares
Following this cancellation, the contact center group now directly holds 880,891 of its own shares, or 1.5% of its share capital. This is now divided into 60,443,054 shares, to which are attached 61,942,589 gross voting rights.
Daniel Julien, Chairman and co-CEO, justifies this decision 'by the share price, which does not correctly reflect the group's significant cash flow generation, its performance and its future growth prospects'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction