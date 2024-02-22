Teleperformance announces that it has received certification for diversity and inclusion management in Colombia from AENOR (Asociación Española de Normalización y Certificación), based on the international standard ISO 30415.

The French contact center group thus becomes the first company in Latin America to receive this certification, which 'reinforces its position as a leader in innovative work environments, where every voice is valued and respected'.

It claims to have 'recruited, among others, young people, LGTBIQ+ people, migrant workers, mothers with large families, disabled people, various ethnic groups and notably people from Africa, thus creating more than 19,000 jobs'.

