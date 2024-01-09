Teleperformance: former Majorel CEO to leave in May
"His key participation in the integration process to date reinforces our potential for future growth and our synergy plan, which we confirm to be at the upper end of the initial target range", welcomes CEO Daniel Julien.
The contact center group also confirms that Moulay Hafid Elalamy (former Majorel reference shareholder) will join the Board of Directors on March 6, following his co-option to replace Bernard Canetti.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction