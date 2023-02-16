Advanced search
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
02/16/2023
262.60 EUR   -0.30%
01:27pTeleperformance full-year revenue tops guidance
RE
11:59aTeleperformance : 2022 Annual Results – Press release – February 16, 2023
PU
11:09aTeleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2023E885116
PU
Teleperformance full-year revenue tops guidance

02/16/2023 | 01:27pm EST
(Reuters) - French office services and call centre company Teleperformance posted full-year revenue slightly above its previous guidance on Thursday, helped by a drive towards digitalisation among clients.

"2022 has been a challenging year for the group, but above all a year of success and solid growth," Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Julien said in a statement.

The company posted 12.5% like-for-like revenue growth to 8.15 billion euros ($8.7 billion), slightly above its 12% growth estimate provided in November. Its operating profit margin rose 40 basis points to 15.5%.

Teleperformance came under pressure in Colombia last November over work practices in its content moderation business.

It has since signed a global agreement with a labour union on workers' rights and an external audit had not found any major problems with its Colombia arm, it has said.

"Everything is going very well", finance chief and Deputy CEO Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy said in a media call on the group's activities in Colombia.

Teleperformance targets recurring organic or self-generated growth of about 10.0% and an EBITA margin increase of 20 basis points in 2023.

It had also confirmed its 2025 financial targets of at least 10 billion euros in revenue and an EBITA margin of 16%.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Writing by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
