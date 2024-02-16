Teleperformance: new governance until the end of 2025

Teleperformance reports that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved its new governance, to facilitate the management of development actions, the integration of Majorel and the optimization of opportunities offered by AI.



Until the end of 2025, Daniel Julien, Founder and CEO, and Bhupender Singh, Deputy CEO and Director, will act as co-CEOs, taking strategic decisions together and sharing operational responsibilities.



This new structure is also a step towards the separation, as of January 1, 2026, of the functions of Chairman of the Board and CEO. On that date, Bhupender Singh will be appointed Chief Executive Officer.



