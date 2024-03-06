Teleperformance: targets sales 24 growth of between +2% and 4%

Sales for 2023 totaled 8,345 million euros, up +1.7% on a like-for-like basis (at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation). On a reported basis, growth was +2.3% compared with the same period last year.



Recurring EBITDA totaled €1,775 million in 2023, up +1.4% on the same period last year. The margin rate was 21.3%, compared with 21.5% the previous year.



Recurring EBITA totaled 1,290 million euros, versus 1,262 million euros the previous year. Net income (Group share) will be 602 million euros in 2023 (versus 643 million euros in 2022).



For 2024, the Group expects organic sales growth of between +2% and +4%, an increase in recurring EBITA margin of between +10 bps and +20 bps on a pro forma basis (vs. 14.9% in 2023) excluding Majorel integration costs, an increase in net free cash flow and a continued return to shareholders of up to 2/3 of net free cash flow, including share buybacks and dividends paid.



' Business growth is expected to remain limited in Q1 2024, given a very unfavorable basis for comparison and an environment that remains volatile' adds management.



