Teleperformance: the recovery continues, an analyst in support

May 10, 2024 at 05:41 am EDT Share

Teleperformance continued its recovery on the stock market on Friday, as analysts at Berenberg raised their price target from 205 to 215 euros, seeing several reasons to buy the stock.



At around 11:00 a.m., the stock was up by just under 1.5%, making it one of the strongest performers on the CAC 40 index.



In a research note, Berenberg considers that the customer experience outsourcing specialist is "misunderstood" by many investors, who associate it unfavorably with the emergence of AI.



For its part, the financial intermediary believes that the consensus is too pessimistic regarding future organic growth, and says it is counting on organic growth of between 0% and 5% this year.



The group could even end the fourth quarter with pro-forma organic growth of around 5%, a level that could herald the growth to be expected in 2025, it concludes.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.