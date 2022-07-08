Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
310.00 EUR   -0.96%
03:44pTELEPERFORMANCE : wins recognition for reducing carbon emissions on joining the Vérité40 index – July 7, 2022
PU
07/06CSR TALKS : How TP and CallMiner Ensure a Fair Workplace for All
PU
07/04TELEPERFORMANCE : Energy Efficiency within Teleperformance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teleperformance : wins recognition for reducing carbon emissions on joining the Vérité40 index – July 7, 2022

07/08/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Teleperformance wins recognition for reducing carbon emissions on joining the Vérité40 index

The Vérité40 index comprises the largest French companies listed on the Paris Stock Exchange committed to reducing carbon emissions, including those able to "afford" the cost of their carbon footprint

PARIS, July 7, 2022 - Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announces that it was added to the Vérité40 index on June 16, 2022. Launched in 2021 by Axylia, a consulting firm specialized in responsible finance, the index comprises the largest French companies listed on the Paris Stock Exchange committed to reducing carbon emissions, including those able to "afford" the cost of their carbon footprint.

The Axylia Carbon Score rates a company's ability to cover its carbon footprint cost on a scale from A to F. The cost includes all of the company's CO2 emissions (Scopes 1, 2 and 3), which are converted into euros thanks to IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) CO2 cost estimates. Teleperformance has obtained a Carbon Score of 'A', the best possible rating.

French companies able to pay the cost of their carbon footprint are ranked from highest to lowest by market capitalization adjusted for their carbon valuation. The top 35 companies are then included in the Vérité40 index, and the five remaining companies in the index are selected on the basis of their commitments to reducing carbon emissions.

This distinction reflects Teleperformance's strong commitment to fighting climate change, already recognized in 2021 by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which approved the Group's new targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. These targets align with Teleperformance's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €147,802,105. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

1/2

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-enddigital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019 and the FTSE4Good index since 2018.

For more information: www.teleperformance.comFollow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

PRESS RELATIONS

PRESS RELATIONS

Investor relations and financial

Europe

Americas and Asia-Pacific

communication department

Karine Allouis - Leslie Jung-Isenwater -

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Laurent Poinsot

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

IMAGE7

Tel: + 1 801-257-5811

investor@teleperformance.com

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

teleperformance@image7.fr

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €147,802,105. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

2/2

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 19:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
03:44pTELEPERFORMANCE : wins recognition for reducing carbon emissions on joining the Vérité40 i..
PU
07/06CSR TALKS : How TP and CallMiner Ensure a Fair Workplace for All
PU
07/04TELEPERFORMANCE : Energy Efficiency within Teleperformance
PU
06/30TELEPERFORMANCE SE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/24TELEPERFORMANCE : Shareholders Newsletter June 2022
PU
06/23Teleperformance Finalizes Tender Offers For Notes Due 2024, 2025
MT
06/23TELEPERFORMANCE : successfully completes its partial refinancing transaction - June 23, 20..
PU
06/20Teleperformance Issues First $526 Million Sustainability-linked Bonds
MT
06/20Teleperformance Issues First $527 Million Sustainability-linked Bonds
MT
06/17TELEPERFORMANCE : Sustaining Biodiversity to Protect the Web of Life
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 049 M 8 192 M 8 192 M
Net income 2022 702 M 715 M 715 M
Net Debt 2022 2 099 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 18 327 M 18 654 M 18 654 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 420 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 313,00 €
Average target price 432,32 €
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.15%18 815
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.05%38 975
EDENRED SE12.05%11 488
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.39%11 361
LG CORP.-2.72%9 673
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-23.78%8 298