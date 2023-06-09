Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:16 2023-06-09 am EDT
145.30 EUR   +3.64%
03:06pWell-architected Framework : Building Scalable, Secure, and Reliable Cloud Environments
PU
06/08Tlpfy Deadline Notice : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Teleperformance SE Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TLPFY
NE
06/07Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Optimal Customer Care and Drastically Decreasing Costs for Clients, and for Leadership Position
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Well-Architected Framework: Building Scalable, Secure, and Reliable Cloud Environments

06/09/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is designed to provide a comprehensive set of best practices that helps architects design and operate scalable, secure, and reliable systems in the cloud. It is intended to be a flexible and adaptable framework that can be customized to meet the specific needs of different organizations and applications.

High-Performing Cloud Applications, Driven by Five Pillars

WAF provides a consistent approach for evaluating architectures and implementing best architectural practices. It is based on five pillars: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, Sustainability, and Cost Optimization. These pillars are intended to support architects in designing and implementing secure, reliable, efficient, and cost-effective systems in the cloud.

Each of these pillars represents a key area of focus for building and operating cloud-based systems. The framework provides a set of best practices for each pillar, as well as guidelines for evaluating and improving the architecture of existing systems.

  • The Operational Excellence pillar focuses on optimizing processes and procedures to ensure efficient and effective operation of systems in the cloud. This includes topics such as automation, monitoring, and incident management.
  • The Security pillar focuses on protecting systems and data from unauthorized access, theft, or damage. This includes topics such as network security, identity and access management, and data protection.
  • The Reliability pillar focuses on ensuring that systems are available and functioning correctly when they are needed. This includes topics such as disaster recovery, fault tolerance, and scaling.
  • The Performance Efficiency pillar focuses on optimizing system performance and resource utilization to meet business requirements. This includes topics such as choosing the right computing and storage resources and using caching and content delivery networks.
  • The Cost Optimization pillar focuses on managing costs associated with operating cloud-based systems. This includes topics such as resource utilization, cost-effective design, and managing expenses.

Ensure Well-Architected Cloud Infrastructures through Teleperformance

Teleperformance has transformed its legacy IT systems to a global cloud platform using advanced cloud services based on WAF pillars. We have built the Landing Zone for various workload personas with a robust governance framework, and kickstarted the digital journey for many businesses.

As a global digital business services company, Teleperformance can help your business own and plan expenses on the cloud while avoiding multiple instances of the same workload, bringing TCO visibility. Reap the benefits of Enterprise Data Warehouse and leverage managed cloud services to address global and regional reporting and analytics needs with high degree of scalability, security, performance efficiency, and cost-focused approach.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 19:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TELEPERFORMANCE SE
03:06pWell-architected Framework : Building Scalable, Secure, and Reliable Cloud Environments
PU
06/08Tlpfy Deadline Notice : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Teleperformance SE Inve..
NE
06/07Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Optimal Customer Care and ..
AQ
06/05Teleperformance : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
06/02Teleperformance : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
06/01Teleperformance : June 2023
PU
05/31TELEPERFORMANCE SE : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
05/29Accenture, Teleperformance, Blackstone, BPEA EQT, KKR, Carlyle, Apax and Warburg Pincus..
CI
05/29Teleperformance and Blackstone Reportedly Plans Separate Bids for Everise Holdings
CI
05/26Teleperformance : Document AMF CP. 2023E912043
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEPERFORMANCE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 582 M 9 230 M 9 230 M
Net income 2023 730 M 785 M 785 M
Net Debt 2023 1 957 M 2 105 M 2 105 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 2,99%
Capitalization 8 494 M 9 135 M 9 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 334 896
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 140,20 €
Average target price 293,07 €
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
João Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Agustin Grisanti Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-37.05%8 831
CINTAS CORPORATION6.98%49 137
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.58%11 806
LG CORP.16.13%11 149
RB GLOBAL, INC.-4.12%10 080
INTERTEK GROUP PLC7.68%8 791
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer