Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDS.PRV   US8794337613

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.

(TDS.PRV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
12.77 USD   -0.85%
08:01aTelephone & Data Systems Shareholder Action Reminder : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Telephone & Data Systems To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
06/09TDS Jakubowitz Law Reminds TDS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2023
PR
06/08TDS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Telephone & Data Systems To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

06/10/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. ("TDS" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDS, TDSPrU and TDSPrV) and reminds investors of the July 3, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Telephone & Data Systems stock or options between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/TDS.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The complaint alleges, in part, that TDS and its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular"), made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Telephone & Data Systems' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telephone--data-systems-shareholder-action-reminder-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-in-telephone--data-systems-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-the-301847440.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.
08:01aTelephone & Data Systems Shareholder : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson E..
PR
06/09TDS Jakubowitz Law Reminds TDS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 202..
PR
06/08TDS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Securities Frau..
PR
06/08ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Investors t..
NE
06/08Tds Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Investors o..
PR
06/07The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Tds)
PR
06/06Tds Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2023 in the ..
PR
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Telephone and Data Sys..
PR
06/05Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind TDS Investors of a Lead Plaint..
PR
06/05TDS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Securities Frau..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer