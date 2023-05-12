Advanced search
    TDS   US8794338298

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.

(TDS)
  Report
05:22p 2023-05-12
7.410 USD   +0.14%
05:22pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Investors
BU
05:46aTDS Jakubowitz Law Reminds TDS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2023
PR
05/11The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Investors
BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Investors

05/12/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (“TDS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDS) securities between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). TDS investors have until July 3, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your TDS investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Telephone-and-Data-Systems-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On November 4, 2022, TDS released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting that UScellular’s heavy promotional activity, including a free phone upgrade promotion, had failed to correct the Company’s postpaid churn rate and had substantially eroded the Company’s profitability.

On this news, TDS’s stock price fell $4.29, or 25.9%, to close at $12.28 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (2) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (3) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (4) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; (5) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TDS securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 3, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
