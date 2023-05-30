Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDS   US8794338298

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.

(TDS)
  Report
05:30pm EDT 2023-05-30
6.800 USD   +1.04%
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. - TDS

05/30/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  ("TDS" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TDS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On November 4, 2022, TDS reports its financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter of 2022.  The Company disclosed that the heavy promotional activity of its majority-owned UScellular subsidiary, including its "free upgrade promotion", had not only failed to correct postpaid churn rate, but had in fact substantially eroded the Company's profitability. 

On this news, TDS's stock price fell $4.29 per share, or 25.89%, to close at $12.28 per share on November 4, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-telephone-and-data-systems-inc---tds-301837712.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
