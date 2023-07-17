CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to recent media reporting, TDS Telecommunications LLC, a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS), conducted an assessment of its communications network across the country and located approximately 10 miles of lead-covered cables. TDS Telecom is identifying next steps to address the very limited amount of lead cabling it estimates is in its network. TDS Telecom strives to follow all applicable local, state, and federal laws where it provides service.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,300 associates as of March 31, 2023.

Statement Regarding Disclosure of Estimate

This press release contains an estimate regarding the amount of lead-covered cables in TDS Telecom's communications network. This estimate represents management's best estimate, based on the most current information available to management, after having conducted a reasonable internal inquiry into the matter. TDS does not undertake any obligation to update the estimate to reflect additional information that may become available to management following the date of this press release.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

