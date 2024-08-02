CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,238 million for the second quarter of 2024, versus $1,267 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(14) million and $(0.13), respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $(19) million and $(0.17), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
2Q 2024 Highlights*
UScellular
- Announced sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets
- Now reporting Wireless and Towers segments
- Wireless
- Sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and postpaid net losses
- Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2%
- Towers
- Third-party tower revenues increased 1%
- Wireless
- Fixed wireless customers grew 40% to 134,000
- Strong cost management led to increased operating income, net income and Adjusted OIBDA
TDS Telecom
- Making progress on goal to deliver 125,000 fiber service addresses in 2024
- Grew total year over year service address footprint 10%
- Delivered 27,000 fiber services addresses in Q2
- Operating revenues grew 4%; residential revenue growth of 7%
- Residential broadband connections grew 5% due to broadband investments
- Residential ARPU grew 5% due to price increases
- Strong net income and Adjusted EBITDA growth
- Good expense discipline
* Comparisons are 2Q'23 to 2Q'24 unless otherwise noted
"TDS is working to optimize our portfolio of businesses to position the Company for future success," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "During the second quarter, we announced transactions regarding both UScellular and OneNeck IT Solutions that we anticipate will accelerate achievement of our strategic objectives. We remain focused on effectively operating all our businesses and serving our customers with high-quality communications services, while we work towards successfully closing these transactions and enhancing the performance of our ongoing businesses.
"In Q2, UScellular remained focused on balancing subscriber growth with financial discipline and reported solid ARPU growth, good expense discipline, and improved profitability - all combining to generate higher free cash flow. While postpaid handset subscribers declined in the quarter, UScellular saw a return to subscriber growth in prepaid and steady growth in fixed wireless.
"TDS Telecom reported another quarter of notable growth in revenue and profitability as a result of its broadband investments. TDS Telecom added an additional 27,000 marketable fiber service addresses and is making good progress on its long-term goal of 1.2 million marketable fiber service addresses."
Announced Transaction and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular
On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
UScellular retains its nearly 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets. The strategic alternatives review process is ongoing as UScellular seeks to opportunistically monetize its spectrum assets that are not subject to the T-Mobile transaction.
2024 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 2, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2024 Estimated Results
UScellular
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$2,950-$3,050
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1, 2
$750-$850
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2
$920-$1,020
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$550-$650
Unchanged
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,070-$1,100
$1,050-$1,080
Adjusted OIBDA1
$310-$340
$330-$360
Adjusted EBITDA1
$310-$340
$330-$360
Capital expenditures
$310-$340
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2024 Estimated Results2
UScellular
TDS Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$60-$160
$60-$90
Add back:
Interest expense
185
—
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
660
270
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$905-$1,005
$330-$360
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
15
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$920-$1,020
$330-$360
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
155
—
Interest and dividend income
15
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$750-$850
$330-$360
Actual Results
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 42
$ 42
$ 58
$ (483)
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
41
10
53
(26)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
$ 83
$ 52
$ 111
$ (509)
Add back:
Interest expense
91
(2)
196
(8)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
329
131
656
245
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 503
$ 181
$ 963
$ (272)
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
21
—
8
—
Loss on impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
547
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
11
6
17
10
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
7
—
(2)
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 542
$ 187
$ 986
$ 285
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
80
—
158
—
Interest and dividend income
6
2
10
4
Other, net
—
2
—
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 456
$ 183
$ 818
$ 279
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
2
2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period1
4,027,000
4,051,000
4,106,000
4,159,000
4,194,000
Gross additions
117,000
106,000
129,000
128,000
125,000
Handsets
73,000
63,000
80,000
84,000
83,000
Connected devices
44,000
43,000
49,000
44,000
42,000
Net additions (losses)1
(24,000)
(44,000)
(50,000)
(35,000)
(28,000)
Handsets
(29,000)
(47,000)
(53,000)
(38,000)
(29,000)
Connected devices
5,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
1,000
ARPU2
$ 51.45
$ 51.96
$ 51.61
$ 51.11
$ 50.64
ARPA3
$ 130.41
$ 132.00
$ 131.63
$ 130.91
$ 130.19
Handset upgrade rate4
4.1 %
4.5 %
5.8 %
4.5 %
4.8 %
Churn rate5
1.16 %
1.22 %
1.44 %
1.30 %
1.21 %
Handsets
0.97 %
1.03 %
1.22 %
1.11 %
1.01 %
Connected devices
2.47 %
2.52 %
3.03 %
2.64 %
2.65 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period1
439,000
436,000
451,000
462,000
462,000
Gross additions
50,000
41,000
43,000
52,000
50,000
Net additions (losses)1
3,000
(13,000)
(11,000)
—
(8,000)
ARPU2, 6
$ 32.37
$ 32.25
$ 32.32
$ 33.44
$ 33.86
Churn rate5
3.60 %
4.06 %
3.87 %
3.68 %
4.18 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,350,000
32,350,000
32,350,000
Consolidated operating penetration7
15 %
14 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 165
$ 131
$ 148
$ 111
$ 143
Total cell sites in service
6,990
6,995
7,000
6,973
6,952
Owned towers
4,388
4,382
4,373
4,356
4,341
1
First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
5
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
6
Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
7
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Residential connections
Broadband
Incumbent
243,700
245,100
244,800
248,800
249,200
Expansion
107,800
100,400
92,200
79,400
70,200
Cable
198,500
202,400
202,900
204,400
204,200
Total Broadband1
550,000
547,900
539,800
532,600
523,600
Video
124,800
128,800
131,500
132,400
132,300
Voice
275,600
279,400
281,600
284,000
288,200
Total Residential connections
950,400
956,100
952,900
949,000
944,100
Commercial connections
201,500
206,200
210,200
217,400
223,300
Total connections
1,152,000
1,162,200
1,163,100
1,166,400
1,167,400
Residential revenue per connection2
$ 65.26
$ 64.58
$ 62.74
$ 62.15
$ 61.97
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 78
$ 87
$ 143
$ 172
$ 132
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of 6,400 as well as certain other adjustments.
2
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$ 927
$ 957
(3) %
$ 1,877
$ 1,942
(3) %
TDS Telecom
267
257
4 %
534
510
5 %
All Other1
44
53
(19) %
89
118
(24) %
1,238
1,267
(2) %
2,500
2,570
(3) %
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
713
759
(6) %
1,442
1,538
(6) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
165
161
2 %
329
330
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
49 %
11
13
(19) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
N/M
7
—
N/M
891
923
(3) %
1,789
1,881
(5) %
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
178
189
(6) %
351
374
(6) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
67
60
11 %
131
119
10 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
2
N/M
6
3
N/M
248
251
(1) %
488
496
(1) %
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
58
56
—
111
124
(11) %
Depreciation and amortization
1
4
(34) %
7
7
(24) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
(95) %
(1)
—
N/M
60
60
(2) %
117
131
(11) %
Total operating expenses
1,199
1,234
(3) %
2,394
2,508
(5) %
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
36
34
6 %
88
61
44 %
TDS Telecom
19
7
N/M
46
15
N/M
All Other1
(16)
(8)
N/M
(28)
(14)
N/M
39
33
17 %
106
62
72 %
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
39
38
3 %
82
82
—
Interest and dividend income
7
6
28 %
12
11
13 %
Interest expense
(73)
(62)
(18) %
(131)
(116)
(14) %
Other, net
1
—
N/M
2
1
N/M
Total investment and other expense
(26)
(18)
(42) %
(35)
(22)
(62) %
Income before income taxes
13
15
(13) %
71
40
77 %
Income tax expense
6
15
(57) %
26
28
(8) %
Net income
7
—
N/M
45
12
N/M
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
4
2
N/M
13
6
N/M
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
3
(2)
N/M
32
6
N/M
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
17
—
35
35
—
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (14)
$ (19)
24 %
$ (3)
$ (29)
91 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
114
113
1 %
113
113
1 %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.13)
$ (0.17)
25 %
$ (0.02)
$ (0.25)
91 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
114
113
1 %
113
113
1 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.13)
$ (0.17)
23 %
$ (0.03)
$ (0.25)
89 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 45
$ 12
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
467
456
Bad debts expense
51
53
Stock-based compensation expense
29
14
Deferred income taxes, net
16
22
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(82)
(82)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
80
78
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
16
16
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
7
—
Other operating activities
5
4
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
6
19
Equipment installment plans receivable
5
7
Inventory
54
52
Accounts payable
(14)
(124)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
7
(9)
Accrued taxes
7
56
Accrued interest
5
(1)
Other assets and liabilities
(78)
(59)
Net cash provided by operating activities
626
514
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(451)
(629)
Cash paid for intangible assets
(15)
(8)
Other investing activities
1
8
Net cash used in investing activities
(465)
(629)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
440
391
Repayment of long-term debt
(401)
(209)
Repayment of short-term debt
—
(60)
Tax payments for TDS stock-based compensation awards
(10)
(3)
Tax payments for UScellular stock-based compensation awards
(12)
(6)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
—
(6)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(61)
(76)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(16)
—
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(2)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(21)
(20)
Other financing activities
(1)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(85)
9
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
76
(106)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
270
399
End of period
$ 346
$ 293
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 322
$ 236
Accounts receivable, net
1,037
1,074
Inventory, net
148
208
Prepaid expenses
88
86
Income taxes receivable
4
4
Other current assets
42
52
Total current assets
1,641
1,660
Assets held for sale
120
15
Licenses
4,724
4,702
Other intangible assets, net
173
183
Investments in unconsolidated entities
507
505
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,988
5,062
Operating lease right-of-use assets
966
987
Other assets and deferred charges
753
807
Total assets
$ 13,872
$ 13,921
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 29
$ 26
Accounts payable
327
360
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
282
277
Accrued interest
17
12
Accrued taxes
43
43
Accrued compensation
94
149
Short-term operating lease liabilities
145
147
Other current liabilities
149
170
Total current liabilities
1,086
1,184
Liabilities held for sale
34
—
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
992
975
Long-term operating lease liabilities
873
890
Other deferred liabilities and credits
786
784
Long-term debt, net
4,103
4,080
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
16
12
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,542
2,558
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
1,074
Treasury shares, at cost
(437)
(465)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11
11
Retained earnings
1,957
2,023
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,148
5,202
Noncontrolling interests
834
794
Total equity
5,982
5,996
Total liabilities and equity
$ 13,872
$ 13,921
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
UScellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 195
$ 58
$ 125
$ (56)
$ 322
Licenses and other intangible assets
$ 4,715
$ 177
$ 5
$ —
$ 4,897
Investment in unconsolidated entities
461
4
49
(7)
507
$ 5,176
$ 181
$ 54
$ (7)
$ 5,404
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,540
$ 2,429
$ 19
$ —
$ 4,988
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 20
$ —
$ 9
$ —
$ 29
Non-current portion
2,887
3
1,213
—
4,103
$ 2,907
$ 3
$ 1,222
$ —
$ 4,132
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Operating Revenues
Wireless
$ 902
$ 932
(3) %
$ 1,826
$ 1,892
(3) %
Towers
58
57
3 %
116
113
3 %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(4) %
(65)
(63)
(3) %
Total operating revenues
927
957
(3) %
1,877
1,942
(3) %
Operating expenses
Wireless
885
916
(3) %
1,779
1,868
(5) %
Towers
39
39
1 %
75
76
(1) %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(4) %
(65)
(63)
(3) %
Total operating expenses
891
923
(3) %
1,789
1,881
(5) %
Operating income
$ 36
$ 34
6 %
$ 88
$ 61
44 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 227
$ 198
14 %
$ 456
$ 404
13 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 268
$ 239
13 %
$ 542
$ 491
10 %
Capital expenditures
$ 165
$ 143
15 %
$ 295
$ 351
(16) %
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Retail service
$ 666
$ 686
(3) %
$ 1,344
$ 1,378
(2) %
Other
52
49
7 %
102
99
3 %
Service revenues
718
735
(2) %
1,446
1,477
(2) %
Equipment sales
184
197
(6) %
380
415
(9) %
Total operating revenues
902
932
(3) %
1,826
1,892
(3) %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
194
203
(4) %
390
398
(2) %
Cost of equipment sold
211
228
(7) %
427
480
(11) %
Selling, general and administrative
313
333
(6) %
637
670
(5) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
154
149
3 %
308
307
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
40 %
10
13
(23) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
N/M
7
—
N/M
Total operating expenses
885
916
(3) %
1,779
1,868
(5) %
Operating income
$ 17
$ 16
5 %
$ 47
$ 24
97 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 196
$ 168
16 %
$ 392
$ 344
14 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 196
$ 168
16 %
$ 392
$ 344
14 %
Capital expenditures
$ 160
$ 140
13 %
$ 286
$ 346
(17) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Third-party revenues
$ 25
$ 25
1 %
$ 51
$ 50
2 %
Intra-company revenues
33
32
4 %
65
63
3 %
Total tower revenues
58
57
3 %
116
113
3 %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
19
19
(1) %
37
37
1 %
Selling, general and administrative
9
8
8 %
16
16
(3) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
11
12
(5) %
21
23
(5) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
N/M
1
—
N/M
Total operating expenses
39
39
1 %
75
76
(1) %
Operating income
$ 19
$ 18
7 %
$ 41
$ 37
10 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 31
$ 30
6 %
$ 64
$ 60
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 31
$ 30
6 %
$ 64
$ 60
7 %
Capital expenditures
$ 5
$ 3
N/M
$ 9
$ 5
89 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Incumbent
$ 90
$ 89
1 %
$ 180
$ 175
3 %
Expansion
28
18
60 %
54
33
65 %
Cable
69
68
1 %
138
136
2 %
Total residential
186
175
7 %
372
344
8 %
Commercial
37
39
(6) %
74
80
(8) %
Wholesale
44
43
2 %
88
86
2 %
Total service revenues
267
257
4 %
534
510
5 %
Equipment revenues
—
—
19 %
—
—
(12) %
Total operating revenues
267
257
4 %
534
510
5 %
Cost of services
98
108
(9) %
196
212
(8) %
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
(28) %
—
—
(7) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
80
81
(2) %
155
162
(4) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
67
60
11 %
131
119
10 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
2
N/M
6
3
N/M
Total operating expenses
248
251
(1) %
488
496
(1) %
Operating income
$ 19
$ 7
N/M
$ 46
$ 15
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
TDS - CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 403
$ 469
$ 626
$ 514
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(216)
(298)
(451)
(629)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(11)
(12)
(21)
(20)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 176
$ 159
$ 154
$ (135)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 313
$ 349
$ 516
$ 390
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(137)
(155)
(270)
(351)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(11)
(12)
(20)
(19)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 165
$ 182
$ 226
$ 20
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income,
Three Months Ended
June 30,
TDS - CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 7
$ —
Add back:
Income tax expense
6
15
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
13
15
Add back:
Interest expense
73
62
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
233
225
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
319
302
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
21
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
9
5
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
357
307
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
39
38
Interest and dividend income
7
6
Other, net
1
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 310
$ 263
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
Three Months Ended
June 30,
UScellular
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 18
$ 5
Add back:
Income tax expense
14
19
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
32
24
Add back:
Interest expense
45
51
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
165
161
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
242
236
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
13
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
268
239
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
38
38
Interest and dividend income
3
3
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 227
$ 198
Three Months Ended
June 30,
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 171
$ 165
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
12
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
196
168
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
154
149
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
12
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 17
$ 16
Three Months Ended
June 30,
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 30
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
—
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
31
30
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
11
12
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
—
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 19
$ 18
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
Three Months Ended
June 30,
TDS TELECOM
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 18
$ 7
Add back:
Income tax expense
3
3
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
21
10
Add back:
Interest expense
—
(2)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
67
60
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
88
68
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
2
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
91
70
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
1
1
Other, net
1
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 89
$ 68
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
