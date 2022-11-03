Telephone and Data : Guidance for Year Ending Dec. 31, 2022 (as of Nov 3, 2022)
11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
UScellular
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,100-$3,200
$3,100-$3,150
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$900
$750-$825
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,075
$925-$1,000
Capital expenditures
$700-$800
Unchanged
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,010-$1,040
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$260-$290
$270-$290
Adjusted EBITDA1
$260-$290
$270-$290
Capital expenditures
$500-$550
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
UScellular
TDS Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$45-$120
$50-$70
Add back:
Interest expense
160
-
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
705
220
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$910-$985
$270-$290
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
15
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$925-$1,000
$270-$290
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
-
Interest and dividend income
5
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$750-$825
$270-$290
1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and
therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
