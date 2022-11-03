Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDS   US8794338298

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.

(TDS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
16.57 USD   -1.66%
05:06pTelephone And Data : Guidance for Year Ending Dec. 31, 2022 (as of Nov 3, 2022)
PU
04:18pTelephone & Data Systems Inc /de/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pTDS reports third quarter 2022 results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telephone and Data : Guidance for Year Ending Dec. 31, 2022 (as of Nov 3, 2022)

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2022 Estimated Results

UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,100-$3,200

$3,100-$3,150

Adjusted OIBDA1

$750-$900

$750-$825

Adjusted EBITDA1

$925-$1,075

$925-$1,000

Capital expenditures

$700-$800

Unchanged

TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$1,010-$1,040

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$260-$290

$270-$290

Adjusted EBITDA1

$260-$290

$270-$290

Capital expenditures

$500-$550

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2022 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)

Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:

Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$45-$120

$50-$70

Add back:

Interest expense

160

-

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

705

220

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$910-$985

$270-$290

Add back or deduct:

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$1,000

$270-$290

Deduct:

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170

-

Interest and dividend income

5

-

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$750-$825

$270-$290

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and

therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Disclaimer

TDS - Telephone and Data Systems Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.
05:06pTelephone And Data : Guidance for Year Ending Dec. 31, 2022 (as of Nov 3, 2022)
PU
04:18pTelephone & Data Systems Inc /de/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
04:06pTDS reports third quarter 2022 results
PR
10/17Telephone & Data Systems Inc /de/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fi..
AQ
09/14TDS publishes 2021 environmental, social, governance report
PR
09/14TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend on Common Shares,..
CI
08/08Raymond James Trims Telephone & Data Systems Price Target to $22 From $23, Maintains St..
MT
08/04Tds : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04As Previously Announced, Tds Will Ho : 00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 425 M - -
Net income 2022 48,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 1 919 M 1 919 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,85 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
LeRoy T. Carlson President & Director
Vicki L. Villacrez Chief Financial Officer
Walter C. D. Carlson Non-Executive Chairman
Kurt B. Thaus Senior Vice President-Technology Services
Laurie A. Ruchti Chief Information Officer & VP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.-16.38%1 919
T-MOBILE US29.35%186 648
AT&T INC.-0.79%131 331
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.39%69 521
KDDI CORPORATION31.92%66 043
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.72%61 164