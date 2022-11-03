Telephone and Data : Guidance for Year Ending Dec. 31, 2022 (as of Nov 3, 2022)

2022 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions) Service revenues $3,100-$3,200 $3,100-$3,150 Adjusted OIBDA1 $750-$900 $750-$825 Adjusted EBITDA1 $925-$1,075 $925-$1,000 Capital expenditures $700-$800 Unchanged TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions) Total operating revenues $1,010-$1,040 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $260-$290 $270-$290 Adjusted EBITDA1 $260-$290 $270-$290 Capital expenditures $500-$550 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

UScellular TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions) Net income (GAAP) N/A N/A Add back: Income tax expense N/A N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $45-$120 $50-$70 Add back: Interest expense 160 - Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 705 220 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $910-$985 $270-$290 Add back or deduct: (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15 - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,000 $270-$290 Deduct: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170 - Interest and dividend income 5 - Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$825 $270-$290

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and